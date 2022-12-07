SEBRING — It took eight years to get the first-degree murder case against Ivan James Sanders to trial.
It took a jury just two hours to return a verdict, even after four jurors had smoking breaks at the start and end of deliberations. The jurors found Sanders guilty, as charged, of aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in the 2014 death of 4-year-old Mercedes Blair.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked to move forward with sentencing. Attorneys said parties on both sides of the case had no objection. Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said Mercedes’ mother and extended family declined to give a victim’s statement.
The only delay in sentencing came from gathering the required score sheet on Sanders, to determine if any prior convictions would have bearing on his sentence.
Sanders was then sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and to 30 years on the abuse charge.
The case went to the jury at 2:54 p.m. Monday, with a slight delay for the smoking break and to let an IT technician with the 10th Judicial Circuit show a designated juror how to operate a clean spare laptop to view recorded 2014 interviews between Sanders and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies.
Sanders’ attorney, Gil Colon, had argued for the technology for deliberation so that jurors would not have to make a request to come back into the courtroom to view those videos.
The case against Sanders dates to Oct. 14, 2014, when he arrived at a local emergency room with the 4-year-old child, who was unresponsive from a severe head injury. After she was airlifted for surgery and placed on life support, multiple bruises appeared on her body.
In closing arguments, Kromholz referred to those bruises and testimony from medical professionals that the bruises indicated Mercedes was beaten that day. Colon argued that texts between Sanders and the girl’s mother, his girlfriend at the time, indicated that the child was constantly getting bruised.
The mother, then 21, and daughter had moved in with Sanders, then 28, two weeks prior to the incident.
In interviews with deputies, Sanders had said he had roughhoused with Mercedes, tossing her onto a bed and a couch, only to later find her unresponsive outside the house at the foot of the front steps.
He allegedly had sat her in a bath/shower in an attempt to revive her, and when he couldn’t, got her dried and redressed and drove her to the hospital.
Kromholz argued that the first thing Sanders should have done was to call 911 for medical response. Colon said Sanders did what he thought he needed to do, not realizing that the girl was severely injured.
Colon argued that Sanders, from the start, had been “over-charged” in the case and that his demeanor and level of cooperation with sheriff’s investigators indicated someone without malice who did not know he had severely injured someone.
“Ignorance does not equal malice,” Colon said.
He also asked jurors to consider his demeanor on the video, which he asserted did not indicate someone who had lost or would lose his temper. He also quoted Sanders, on the video, as telling deputies he had wanted to be the child’s father figure in her life.
Kromholz reminded jurors that physicians and medical examiners gave testimony that the child’s injuries indicated aggravated child abuse that occurred that day, when she was alone with Sanders, trusted to his care.