SEBRING — Before jurors were brought into the courtroom for jury selection Monday, defendant Stephen Craig Sholtz’s lawyer asked that one of the charges her client faces – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – not be severed from the trial.

Defendants have the right to have charges that indicate past convictions tried at a later date, but Defense lawyer Karen Meeks agreed to have it tried this week along with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges against her client.

