SEBRING — Before jurors were brought into the courtroom for jury selection Monday, defendant Stephen Craig Sholtz’s lawyer asked that one of the charges her client faces – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – not be severed from the trial.
Defendants have the right to have charges that indicate past convictions tried at a later date, but Defense lawyer Karen Meeks agreed to have it tried this week along with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges against her client.
During jury selection, judges read the charging document to prospective jurors, so reading Sholtz’s Count 3 – possession of a handgun by a convicted felon – would alert prospective jurors that he is a convicted felon.
The Florida Supreme Court has stated that, where a count requires proof of a prior conviction, “it is better practice to sever the count so as not to deprive a defendant of the presumption of innocence.”
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who is presiding over Sholtz’s trial, will include the gun possession charge in the trial that starts Wednesday.
Sholtz is accused of shooting Corey Lee Love to death and shooting and seriously injuring another man in October 2021.
Once voir dire began, Estrada asked potential jurors if they had any reason they could not serve on the jury of six and two alternates. Those who are sole caregivers at home, are self-employed, or too ill to serve – known as hardship causes – are excused first.
Once those potential jurors were excused, Estrada brought the remainder upstairs to be questioned by lawyers. Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo and Meeks each asked potential jurors about their lives, if they’ve known anyone who has been murdered, how they feel about police and other questions designed to qualify jurors.
The trial begins Wednesday morning with opening statements by Castillo.
There are other trials this week, including that of Pedro Fernandez-Rodriguez, accused of forcing himself on a woman in her apartment.
The woman, who lives in an apartment complex where Rodriguez is a maintenance worker, had complained to apartment managers that Rodriguez has allegedly blown her kisses, and has left her flowers and love notes telling her he loved her.
She told the police that Rodriguez’s unwanted advances have made her feel violated and unsafe. Prosecutors say Rodriguez came to her apartment with his tool bag to fix the toilet in October 2021. While there, he allegedly hugged her, tried to kiss her (she moved her head aside but he allegedly yanked it back) and tried to molest her. He then threw her to the couch and continued trying to molest her, all as she fought him off.
He apparently got the message and stopped after she pushed and screamed at him. She called the police.
When police arrived and questioned the maintenance man, he allegedly told them, “It probably happened the way she described it,” police wrote in their arrest report.
He is charged with attempted sexual battery, which is punishable by up to 34.5 months in prison.