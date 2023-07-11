Jury selection begins for two trials this week

Jury selection began Monday for two trials that will begin later in the week.
Marshall Carter’s trial is set for Thursday morning. Jeremy O’Neil Ruddell’s trial is set for Friday morning. Both trials are in Courtroom 2B in the Highlands County Courthouse.
Prosecutors also announced Monday they were dropping lewd and lascivious battery charges against Gabriel Shay Nelson.
During jury selection Monday morning, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden called up prospective jurors from the courthouse’s bottom floor in separate groups. Defense attorney Derek S. Christian and prosecutors Norda Swaby and Tatian Dimitroff were to question jurors during their prospective voir dires, or jury selection. If they don’t seat two juries by Monday, they will continue questions into Tuesday.
According to his May 2022 arrest affidavit, Carter, 56, failed to report the internet identifiers for YouTube, Google Hangouts, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Duo, and other incidents. In April 2022, the previous month, deputies charged Carter with other counts of failing to register after Carter told a judge during an indigency hearing that he had two trailers in his yard worth a couple hundred dollars each.
Deputies searched Carter’s records and learned he had not registered the trailers, according to the arrest affidavit. Failing to register is a third-degree felony punishable by five years in prison. Carter has previous convictions for kidnapping with intent to inflict harm or terrorize, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery with great bodily harm; sexual battery, and two previous counts of failing to register as a sexual predator.
He was sentenced to two years in Florida state prison for being a sexual predator and failing to report name or residence change.
Ruddell, 50, is charged with failing to appear. He faces trial Monday for going on the run for nearly four years. Ruddell, who skipped a court appearance in August 2018, fled to North Africa and elsewhere until he was brought back to the United States in April 2022, according to Highlands County prosecutors.
Ruddell, who allegedly claimed to be president of the Golf Villas homeowners association in Placid Lakes in April 2018, allegedly tried to access the association’s bank account without permission, which contained nearly $21,000.
He was arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud private individuals, and because he is a convicted felon, according to police. He is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He’ll possibly be tried on the other charges on a later date.
On Monday, Ruddell’s lawyer, Christian, asked Cowden for a continuance to subpoena the lawyer representing Ruddell on another case. Cowden denied the request, which set up the morning’s jury selection.