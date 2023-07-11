Jury selection begins for two trials this week

Marshall Cary Carter stands with his lawyer, Derek S. Christian as Christian updates the judge on Carter’s upcoming trial.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Jury selection began Monday for two trials that will begin later in the week.

Marshall Carter’s trial is set for Thursday morning. Jeremy O’Neil Ruddell’s trial is set for Friday morning. Both trials are in Courtroom 2B in the Highlands County Courthouse.

