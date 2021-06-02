SEBRING — Prospective jurors in Courtroom 1B answered questions from Highland County prosecutor Steve Houchin Tuesday morning as the case of Daryl Cason — accused of killing a man in front of his date in 2016 — got underway.
County residents, young and not so young, housewives, retirees, blue-collar workers, retail managers, and healthcare professionals, answered Houchin’s questions in a process known as voir dire, which helps lawyers and judges determine a candidate’s suitability for jury service.
As Cason, 32, sat quietly behind his face mask, his attorney, Yohance Kefense McCoy, took notes on the potential jurors, who were identified in court by a number. The prospective jurors were also aided in their anonymity by face masks, which Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady still requires of everyone in the state’s courtrooms.
Houchin, who broke the ice by asking candidates about family and work, sought a connection with the jury pool. “You don’t look that old,” he responded kindly after one woman told him the age of her children.
He asked juror candidates their opinions of various legal principles, but his line of query also hinted at the witnesses he might call to the stand when the actual trial begins, sometime later this week.
• Do jurors understand the definition of felony murder?
• Do prospective jurors understand that crimes are not solved like they are on TV?
• Are people who have been drinking and smoking a little weed protected by the law like everyone else?
• Are you willing to listen to testimony “from experts on matching shell casings to a gun?”
He also asked potential jurors if they had any qualms about “this not being a death penalty case” and “Does everyone understand that in Florida, the jury is not involved in the sentencing?”
Prosecutors charged Cason with first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Halloween 2016.
Prosecutors allege Frederick Leneal Washington, now 28, and Cason, shot Aaron Hankerson on Oct. 9, 2016. The attack occurred just before 2 a.m. as Hankerson and his girlfriend walked in the parking lot of Shooters bar in Sebring.
Cason, who was driving the car in which Washington was arrested after the crime, at first claimed to only be the driver and did not know Washington had shot someone. He told police he heard shots as he walked toward the front door of the club. Cason and Washington subsequently agreed to a gunshot residue test. According to the arrest report, Washington’s came back positive, while no residue was found on Cason.
But a witness at the scene of the shooting claims Cason fired on Hankerson, too.
According to arrest records, Hankerson’s friend watched two men with pistols shoot Hankerson multiple times. When the friend rolled Hankerson on his side to comfort him, Washington walked up and pointed the gun in the witness’s face and ordered her to leave him. She put her hands up and backed off. Washington was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, and was sentenced to life without parole on July 5, 2019.
McCoy, Cason’s defense lawyer, will have his chance to question prospective jurors, and once the jury is seated, sometime later this week, the trial can begin.