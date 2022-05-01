SEBRING — Jury selection begins Monday in Florida vs. Ivan James Sanders, the man charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder for the death of a 4-year-old girl in 2014.
Until three weeks ago, Phillip J. Markland Jr. was the longest-held murder suspect in the county. Now that a jury has found him not guilty in the 2014 murder of his uncle Thomas Markland, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, Sanders became the longest-running murder case.
On April 22, prosecutors notified Sanders’ defense lawyer Gil Colon Jr. that they intend to introduce dependency court documents that describe Sanders as “violent, impulsive, or acting in ways that seriously harmed the children …” The document also states “the father is unable to control his impulses and (had) multiple callouts of physical abuse in 2013 and 2014.” The full document has been sent to Colon for his use in Sanders’ defense.
Geisy Alvarez, who moved in with Sanders with her daughter, Mercedes Blair, a short time before the girl’s death, is expected to testify that the child was in good health when she left for work after breakfast on Oct. 14, 2014.
Sanders told hospital staff the child had tripped and hit her head on the floor. He also said he had found Mercedes passed out on the ground outside the mobile home. When police didn’t buy Sanders’ explanation for the child’s injuries, they charged him with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.
The wheels of justice are turning too slowly for Carolina Hall, Mercedes Blair’s grandmother.
“The case has dragged on way too long, too many excuses,” Hall said last year. She raised the youngster since the child was 8 months old. “This should have been resolved a long time ago.”