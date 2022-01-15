SEBRING — One of the oldest murder cases in the county may finally be going to trial.
Bartow-based defense lawyer Gil Colon Jr. told a judge Friday that he is ready to bring the case of Ivan James Sanders before a jury, more than seven years after the accused’s arrest in November 2014.
“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t be ready,” Colon told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in court Friday. His client – accused of beating a 4-year-old girl to death – was visible on the courtroom’s “jumbotron,” wearing the black-and-white striped Highlands County Jail uniform that indicates a prisoner is accused of a violent crime.
Highlands County’s top prosecutor, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, also told Estrada he will be ready, ensuring the judge that state witnesses are preparing to testify.
Jury selection was to take place Nov. 1, but both sides agreed to move jury selection to early February.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers worry that doctors, nurses and others who examined the beaten body of the toddler could infect potential jurors with the new omicron variant of coronavirus.
Though a November trial appeared favorable when the November trial date was set, the motion says the healthcare witnesses “have frequent contact with known COVID-positive individuals – thereby enhancing the transfer of the virus to our potential jury and other witnesses.”
Estrada apparently feels that danger has diminished. Jury selection for Sanders’ trial is now set for Monday, March 1, with a two-week trial to begin as soon as the jury is seated. Estrada told lawyers he will begin the process of summoning jurors.
“The only concern I had with this case is that it involves (pediatricians) and some of the things going on with the COVID virus,” he said. “I wanted to make sure all the experts and the doctors who are offering testimony did not have conflicts or problems.”
Geisy Alvarez, the deceased child’s mother and Sanders’ live-in girlfriend, was not charged in the case. She is expected to testify for the prosecution by pointing to Sanders as the person in whose care she left her daughter.
Another witness the state hoped to call died recently. That man, George Wells, lived near the Sebring home where Sanders, the victim, and her mother lived at the time of the crime. Wells was expected to testify that he had encountered the victim, Mercedes Blair, a day before her death, according to court records. Wells called law enforcement because the child appeared lost.
Sanders’ case is the second-oldest homicide case in the county. The oldest case, that of Phillip Markland Jr., goes back to the date of his arrest in June 2014. Markland is charged with first degree murder for shooting his uncle to death.
Carolyn Hall has repeatedly expressed her frustration at how long it has taken to bring justice for Mercedes Blair, her granddaughter.
“When we go to court, we have to relive this again, there’s no moving on,” Hall told the Highlands News-Sun in May. “This is probably the longest seven years of our lives.”
If found guilty of first degree murder, Sanders could be sentenced to the rest of his life in prison. If guilty of aggravated child abuse, it’s another 30 years.