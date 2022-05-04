Jury selection hits snag in Sanders murder case

SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada dissolved jury selection for Ivan James Sanders’ first-degree murder trial Tuesday after prospective jurors ignored a judge’s warning not to discuss the case among themselves.
There were other missteps, too: The pool of prospective jurors for a time included a relative of the murder victim; another wondered why the defendant was allowed in the courtroom, and a third potential juror asked other prospective jurors why blacks commit heinous crimes more often than other races.
The result: A contaminated jury pool that, in the opinion of the judge, could not be redeemed through voir dire.
“I’m going to strike the entire panel,” Estrada told the lawyers as he ended jury selection on Tuesday, its second day. “This is not a mistrial; tell everyone they are excused and we’ll sit down and reset the case.”
Estrada blamed not only jurors who disobeyed specific instructions, but a lack of oversight that allowed dozens of prospective jurors to walk around the courthouse and mingle near the vending machines in the basement and elsewhere.
“They were basically allowed to wander around,” Estrada said of prospective jurors who usually remain in the jury assembly room while other prospects undergo voir dire in his courtroom. Estrada rescheduled the trial for a pretrial hearing May 18. Gil Colon, Sanders’ defense lawyer, agreed that dissolving the jury selection and rescheduling the trial remained the court’s only opinion.
“I’ve been doing this for 33-plus years, I’ve been in 234 trials and I haven’t seen anything like it,” Colon said.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz was the first to throw in the flag on the effort, noting that an appeals court would find plenty of fault with any jury selected under this week’s effort.
“Judge, we’re at a point where we’re running out of options, especially since we seem to have someone making racist comments to other prospective jurors,” he said.
Try as they might, Estrada and the lawyers only discovered more problems when trying to learn the condition of the jury. When a young African American woman told Estrada Tuesday afternoon that a white juror was telling other jurors that Blacks commit heinous crimes more often than other races, the judge acted immediately.
Sanders, who is accused of beating the 4-year-old girl to death, is African American.
The young woman told Estrada, “He was walking around, but when he came up to me, he started the conversation with ‘Why do Black people do this?’ Every race does this, but statistically (Blacks do it more.)”
That’s when Estrada pulled the plug.
“I am offended by any comment being made like that to the young lady,” Estrada told the court. “We now have an accusation that one juror engaged in racist behavior prior to trial with another juror who happens to be one of our minority jurors.”
Jury selection started to fall apart Monday afternoon when the wife of a prospective juror allegedly told another potential juror she couldn’t believe Sanders was allowed to be present in the courtroom during jury selection.
Sanders is charged in the first-degree murder of 4-year-old Mercedes Blair on Oct. 14, 2014. Sanders was watching over the youngster while the girl’s mother was at work. The Sixth Amendment gives defendants the right to face their accusers, so defendants are present in court during proceedings.
Kromholz and Colon had agreed on 11 jurors when a juror alerted the court to the comment Monday afternoon. They were one juror and two alternate jurors short of a complete jury.
However, to ensure jurors weren’t prejudiced by loose-lipped fellow prospective jurors, the judge and the lawyers on both sides questioned the remaining prospects about what they might have heard. On Tuesday morning, Estrada asked each prospective juror – who were brought into the courtroom individually – whether they’d heard anyone talking about the case.
Another juror told Estrada and the lawyers he’d heard another prospective juror say he was an uncle to the young girl that Sanders is accused of killing.
The judge set a new pretrial hearing for May 18.