SEBRING — Lawyers wore their best suits and judges showed their best smiles for a rare occasion in Highlands County Monday: picking two juries simultaneously.
In Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada greeted a group of prospective jurors sitting in Courtroom 2B while County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour introduced himself to a group of prospective jurors in Courtroom 1B downstairs.
Each had a mission: To put together six jurors and one alternate willing to try the criminal case before him.
Each judge read instructions regarding “beyond a reasonable doubt”, “burden of proof,” “presumption of innocence” and other tenets underlying the American jury system.
In Courtroom 2B, Estrada read these and other instructions to the prospective jurors: “A reasonable doubt is not a mere possible doubt, a speculative, imaginary or forced doubt. Such a doubt must not influence you to return a verdict of not guilty if you have an abiding conviction of guilt.”
He also asked them a few questions to answer simultaneously:
“If the state proves the defendant’s guilt beyond every reasonable doubt, would you render a verdict of guilty?”
The prospective jurors answered “Yes” simultaneously.
Down in 1B, Ritenour recognized someone he knew in the jury pool. He quickly informed Peter Brewer and Norda Swaby about it and the two lawyers agreed to dismiss the prospective juror immediately.
Another woman announced that she had worked with one of the judge’s relatives in Sebring. Another man said he’d attended an open house in the judge’s street. He did not dismiss them but told them Swaby and Brewer would determine whether to strike them.
Swaby in 1B and Richard Castillo in 2B upstairs then introduced themselves to the prospective jurors. In a friendly exchange, Castillo questioned a prospective juror who lives across the street from him. That man was dismissed.
In 2B, the defendant is Christopher Queen, charged with 28 counts of possession of child pornography; in 1B, Timothy Lyn Hero sits accused of five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between 12 and 16 years old; two counts lewd and lascivious battery; child abuse, and interfering with custody of a child.
Because both men have been in jail since their arrest, they sat at the defense table in borrowed clothes as their defense attorneys asked prospective jurors if they had their own children. Four prospective jurors raised their hands when asked if they would have difficulty sitting on a jury trying someone with such crimes. They were thanked for their honesty and dismissed by the judge without rancor.
Swaby succeeded in creating rapport with the prospective jurors, which Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said is important.
“A secondary purpose of the selection is to develop a feel for the jury and them for you,” Kromholz said. “You want to be comfortable with the jury that is selected. However, the primary purpose is the most important and that is: Fair and impartial and willingness to follow the law as given by the court.”
Brewer, also a court veteran, says he enjoys connecting with jurors when defending his clients.
“It is a big part of my representation of my clients,” he said. “I speak to the jury for them and tell their side of the story and the jury will listen.”
In the end, two juries were selected. Hero’s trial begins Tuesday morning; Queen’s starts Wednesday morning.