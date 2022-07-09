Jury selection Monday for Harvell murder trial

SEBRING — Jury selection for State of Florida vs. Geri Harvell begins Monday.
Prosecutor Norda Swaby and defense lawyer Brad Wilson told Senior Circuit Judge Olin W. Shinholser Wednesday that they are ready for Harvell’s trial on second-degree murder charges.
If convicted, the 84-year-old could be sentenced to Florida prison.
Wilson, a former prosecutor, put his client on a speedy trial docket, which means the State had to be ready within a short timeframe. Swaby, herself no newcomer to court, is prepared to bring Harvell’s wife on the stand.
Here’s what Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives say happened:
Jason Hernandez’s mother gave him a place to stay in the Sebring home she shared with her husband, Geri Harvell.
The mother tried to referee arguments between her husband and his step-son. While the husband claims he shot Hernandez in self-defense, his wife told police he had been threatening to shoot her son for weeks.
According to police, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on March 26, 2021, as Jason cooked dinner in the kitchen. His mother urged him to keep the noise down. She told police she did not want to disturb her husband, who was in the couple’s bedroom.
After he heard his wife and stepson arguing, Geri Harvell told police, he slipped on his bathrobe, put a pistol in a pocket and walked into the living room. He yelled at his stepson for arguing with his wife. Hernandez, who was sitting in a recliner as his dinner cooked, stood up when he saw his stepfather approach. Geri Harvell told police that Jason stood up and advanced on him, so he fired his pistol in self-defense. He hit the younger man in the stomach with a single shot. Hernandez was declared dead at AdventHealth Sebring a minute before midnight.
So, as Geri Harvell claims self-defense, Swaby plans to put the man’s wife on the stand to describe the state of affairs between her son and her husband in the weeks before the killing. She also will play the 911 call from his wife immediately after the shooting.
Wilson, on the other hand, will have a shot at cross examining the woman and paint another view of events for the jury.
“When the husband and wife communicate in a confidential manner, it’s like attorney-client privilege,” he said. “But there are certain exceptions, involving crimes within the family, things like that.”