Jury selection begins for several cases Monday morning, the first day of June trial week.
- William Ray Bryson stands trial for burglary and petit theft. On April 3, 2023, Bryson, 41, was found outside a house that was occupied by a woman and her husband. As the couple watched their surveillance camera’s screen, they saw Bryson try to enter through their front door, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy. When police arrived, Bryson allegedly told deputies that he was lost and didn’t know whose home he’d tried to enter. When police searched his pocket, they found a casing from the security camera in his pocket.
- Eric Livingston McFarlane, 41, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Highlands County deputies, McFarlane, who was driving a car, pulled up next to his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and pointed a gun at him. The woman in the car told the deputy that McFarlane told the other man, “I’m going to kill you.” When deputies determined McFarlane was a convicted felon, they also hit him with the gun charge.
- Jeremy Ruddell, 50, is charged with failing to appear. He faces trial Monday for going on the run for nearly four years. Ruddell, who skipped a court appearance in August 2018, fled to North Africa and elsewhere until he was brought back to the United States in April 2022, according to Highlands County prosecutors. Ruddell, who allegedly claimed to be president of the HOA in April 2018, allegedly tried to access the association’s bank account, which contained nearly $21,000. He was arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud, and because he is a convicted felon, according to police, he is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He’ll possibly be tried on the other charges on a later date.