“...The Republican Party needs more Senator Cassidys and less Marjorie Taylor Greenes...” Miguel Arceo, 12/14/21, “The use of facts in a hearing,” Highlands News-Sun.
“Highlands County goes for Trump,” Highlands News-Sun, 11/4/2020.
Cassidy was participating in the certification of the 2021 United States Electoral College vote count when Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol. He tweeted during the attack, calling them “hooligans” and the storming “un-American.” He later said the participants were guilty of sedition “and should be prosecuted as such.”[48] When the Capitol was secure and Congress resumed, Cassidy voted to support the certification of the electoral college count. [49]
“...On February 9, 2021, Cassidy voted that Trump’s impeachment trial was constitutional, reversing his previous vote on the matter. On February 13, he was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump of inciting insurrection.[50] Hours after the vote, the Republican Party of Louisiana censured him. [2] ...” Wikipedia
I was 16 years old when my father died while holding the position of “Republican Registrar” (Voting) for Camden County, New Jersey.
I couldn’t agree with you more ... the world needs more Republicans like Cassidy.
