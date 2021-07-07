Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 7/7/2021 to 8/4/2021
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00 p.m.; Bulldog strong foundation with 80 participants.
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 p.m.; Bay Area Bassmasters with 110 participants.
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2 p.m.; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Hendersons Fish Camp at 2:15 p.m.; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1 p.m.; Beeline Bass Busters with 22 participants.
Lake Josephine
• Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Oak Beach Rd. Public Boat Ramp at 3:30 p.m.; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2 p.m.; Brandon Bass Bandits with 60 participants.
Lake Placid
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:30 p.m.; LEE COUNTY BASSANGLERS with 50 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments listed below are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
New List
I received a number of calls, texts and emails about Lake Istokpoga not being listed in the TOP 100 Bass Fishing Lakes in the U.S., as compiled by the July BassMaster Magazine. I was surprised and even wrote a letter to James Hall, Editor-In-Chief asking why Lake Istokpoga was not included.
I received an email from Debbie Hanson on Friday that I thought everyone might appreciate.
Top 10 Fishing Lakes in the U.S.
Debbie Hanson
Since July is Lakes Appreciation Month, we’re honoring the top 10 fishing lakes in the US. You might find other lists that cover the best bass fishing lakes, but this list is focused on some of the overall best fishing lakes in the US for family fishing and a variety of freshwater species.
1. Grand Lake, Colorado
Due to the fact that it’s the deepest natural lake in Colorado, Grand Lake is known for being one of the best fishing lakes in the state for trout. You can catch lake trout or kokanee salmon, along with rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, and cutthroat trout.
2. Millie Lacs Lake, Minnesota
Minnesota’s second-largest inland lake covers 207 square miles. While it’s primarily known for being one of the best fishing lakes in the US for walleye, Mille Lacs also has northern pike, muskie, yellow perch, smallmouth bass, and largemouth bass.
3. Lake Ostokpoga, Florida
Located in Highlands County, Lake Istokpoga offers family freshwater fishing opportunities for black crappie and boasts one of the highest largemouth bass catch rates in Florida. Visit during the winter or early spring when crappie fishing and bass fishing are at a peak.
4. Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas
Sam Rayburn Reservoir may be best known as a largemouth bass tournament fishery, but you can also catch crappie and catfish year-round. In addition, high catch rates of bluegill and red ear sunfish make lake fishing on Sam Rayburn a fun experience for young anglers.
5. Lake Fork, Texas
While largemouth bass are the most predominant freshwater species in Lake Fork, you’ll find that it’s one of the best lakes to fish for channel catfish, bluegill, and crappie too.
6. Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
The number of public access points for lake fishing and boating adventures combined with variety of species earns Lake Winnipesaukee a place on this top 10 list. Take your pick by targeting bass, trout, sunfish, perch, salmon or pickerel.
7. Clear Lake, California
One of the most popular lakes in California for family fishing and boating trips, Clear Lake is known for its healthy populations of largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill and channel catfish.
8. Lake of the Woods, Minnesota
Lake of the Woods is known for some of the best family fishing in the Midwest. In addition to walleye, the lake has high numbers of sauger, pike, muskellunge, sturgeon, smallmouth bass, jumbo perch, and crappie.
9. Big Green Lake, Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s deepest lake is also one of the top 10 fishing lakes in the US. While it’s best known for lake trout, Big Green Lake has white bass, bluegills, smallmouth bass and walleye too.
10. Hubbard Lake, Michigan
If you want to take your family on a multi-species fishing trip, Hubbard Lake is an excellent option to consider. The lake is well stocked with trout, tiger muskie, walleye, and northern pike, but local anglers often mention the fantastic smallmouth bass and largemouth bass fishing as well.
Take your pick from this list or find a lake near you, and then celebrate Lakes Appreciation Month by catching a few of your favorite freshwater fish.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He recently became the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.