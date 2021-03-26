For those of you who are not members of The Friends of Istokpoga, there was a special section in their newsletter that provided some pretty interesting information on bass fishing tournaments from 2009 to 2020. Most bass tournament directors apply for and receive exemptions from the state allowing each tournament to specify size limits on bass. Since all the bass are required to be released alive, the state, in return, receives valuable information on the results of each event.
The article, written by Jim Reed, a Director of F.O.I., stated “The year 2020 was a different and difficult year for bass tournaments, primarily because of the impact of COVID-19. Requirements for social distancing kept the number of tournaments down and lessened onlooker participation. The number of tournaments that submitted usable data at the end of their tournament was down from an average of 122 per year to only 65 tournaments in 2020. Nevertheless, the results for Lake Istokpoga were pretty good.”
“For the 2020 Fourth Quarter (Oct – Dec 2020) the largest tournament bass reported was 11.6 lbs., which is the third heaviest bass since the current records were started in 2008. The heaviest winning bag for the quarter was just two ounces short of 30.00 lbs. The tournament reports don’t identify the number of fish in the bag weights, so it’s assumed this heavy weight is for five fish.”
Xtreme Bass Tournament: Joe Kozic and Gary Wilt fished the Xtreme Bass Tournament on Sunday, along with 17 other teams, and although they didn’t cash in on the strong ‘bite’ that others encountered, Joe asked me to give Andy Morris, one of the winning anglers, a call.
Andy and his partner Kristofer Wegner, residents of Sebring, brought home the bacon with 5 bass weighing a whopping 30.88 pounds, with two TrophyCatch bass weighing over 8 pounds.
With a cold North wind blowing at 10-plus mph, Andy and Kristofer found a good spot on the West wall offering some protection from the wind and waves. Armed with blue/black Medlock jigs, the pair managed to catch around 20 bass in the 7-hour tournament, culling down to 30.88 pounds, taking not only first place, but the big bass honors as well with an 8.57-pound tank.
Andy made it a point to tell me that his partner, Kristofer caught both the eight pounders that put the team over the top.
Craig Datema, Xtreme Bass Tournament Director for the Istokpoga series, felt the club had a great day on the water and added that the team of DJ Green and Dave Bolema finished in second place with five bass tipping the scales at 23.31 pounds and Will Bennion and Robert Rose following closely behind and finishing third with five bass weighing 20.91 pounds.
Craig also mentioned that the health of the bass seems to be improving. That’s good news for me and the many bass fishermen who have been concerned over the last couple of years after catching bass with sores and deformities.
For more information on the Xtreme Bass Fishing Tournaments on Lake Istokpoga, check out their Facebook page.
Just a “heads-up” on life jackets. Joe Kozic said when he came into the boat ramp the other day that FWC was giving a ticket to a bass fisherman that did not have a Coast Guard approved life vest in his boat. He did have a life-vest, and it was similar to the one that Joe and I, as well as lots of other fishermen use, but apparently it was not a USCG approved vest.
I have a low-profile, Bass Pro Shops Auto/Manual Life Vest with a 24-gram CO2 cartridge that auto inflates when immersed. They sell for $79.99 and they are USCG-approved Type V with Type III performance. Just to be sure, I went out and looked in one of my boat lockers and it’s printed on the inside of the vest that it is USCG approved. I also checked the other two full size vests that I keep in the boat and they too have the USCG approval stamped on the fabric.
Not sure what a ticket costs, but I’ll bet it’s more than the cost of an approved vest. And more importantly, an approved vest might make the difference between life and death.
Sebring Elks Lodge #1529 Fishing Tournament: Nick Tidwell asked me to mention the upcoming Sebring Elks Lodge #1529 Fishing Tournament scheduled for April 24, on Lake Jackson. Entry fee into the team tournament is $120.00, which includes lunch and a t-shirt. Boats will be launched out of the Elks Lodge ramp at 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. The tournament will be from safe light till 2 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase for non-anglers and after the weight-in, there will be live music, games, silent auctions and a cornhole tournament.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.