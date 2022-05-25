Last Friday, I wrote about the biggest bass to come out of Lake Istokpoga, or at least the largest bass certified in the last 10 years of FWC’s TrophyCatch.
But I wanted to assure everyone that just because a 15-pound bass has never been caught and registered out of Lake Istokpoga, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been fish that big, or even bigger caught and registered in the state of Florida.
We are fortunate to have the Florida-strain largemouth bass taking residency here in our state, and they grow really, really big!
Just coincidentally, I was catching up on my reading material and I happened to pick up the Dec. – Jan. – Feb. issue of the In-Fisherman Magazine. This is an outstanding magazine that I have been receiving for years. Unlike the B.A.S.S. magazine, which I receive every month, the In-Fisherman covers virtually every freshwater species of fish.
And I love them all!
However, in this particular issue, Steve Quinn wrote an outstanding article entitled “A History of Fishing for Giant Bass.”
The article takes you back to the early days of bass fishing, up to the present, and specifically addresses the FWC’s TrophyCatch program covering 67 Florida counties in Florida.
Steve writes, “The FWC TrophyCatch program is celebrating its 10th year anniversary so the staff decided to analyze the 113 bass that met the 13-pound (Hall of Fame) mark. The results showed how widespread, but comparatively rare these giants are.
“The Hall of Fame fish came from about 67 counties. Staff collected a range of valuable data, including body dimensions, water depth, weather conditions and cover characteristics; monthly and diurnal trends and lunar effects; and lure or bait used.
• 59 percent caught on artificial lures, the remainder on live bait.
• 71 percent caught on sofbaits, 41 percent of the total on plastic worms alone.
• 46 percent in 5 to 10 feet of water, almost 30 percent in less than than 5 feet.
• Catches peaked in March, with February close behind.
• 25 percent caught during new moon phase, 19 percent when full; other catches were scattered rather equally among other phases (although they note that greater fishing effort during those periods could skew results.)
• Afternoon was most productive, followed by morning and midday. Only 12 percent came during the dawn or dusk periods combined.
• Weights ranged from 13 to 16.78 pounds; lengths from 25 to 30.5 inches, with an average of 27.6.
• Girths ranged from 16 to 25.5 inches, averaging 21.4.
The balance of his article goes into detail about the California Connection and how things began to change in the 1960’s and continued into the early 21st century. But it all began with the Florida-strain largemouth bass.
So, what can we take from this 10-year study of 113 bass – all certified by the FWC TrophyCatch Program, all weighing over 13-pounds?
First, it is possible to catch a big bass, perhaps as big as 15 pounds in Lake Istokpoga as well as the other lakes here in Highlands County, Florida.
In fact, according to the results from the 10-year study, your best chances of catching that really, really big bass are fishing with artificial lures, (preferably soft-plastic) in 5-10 feet of water, in the month of March, during a full-moon in the afternoon!
Speaking for all the guys and gals who have fished Lake Istokpoga in the last few years, I think we’d all agree that we have all had ahold of a possible lake record, at one time or another, but lost it! If that’s true for even one of us, then there’s a monster bass swimming around in the lake right now!
Not many things make me happier than catching a big bass, but seeing a youngster catch a wallhanger, on a rod you that you built for him, now that will make your day!
Congratulations to Maverick Person, an 8-year-old future BassMaster, who tangled with this “hawg” on his brand-new rod, while fishing with a Whopper-Plopper and set his own new PB (personal best).
