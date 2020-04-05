At 72 I am a member of the “at risk” population according to our elected elites, the medical community and pundits of all stripes. The only risk I see is the ubiquitous efforts to rob American citizens of the liberty and freedoms to which we are accustomed.
Even the normally reliable Highlands News-Sun has signed on board The Chicken Little Train.
The front-page daily box score of documented Chinese Flu cases, not deaths just cases, gives a picture that is all out of proportion to reality.
How about also running a front-page box scores covering the same time frame listing: number of deaths from normal flu, from cancer, from cardio vascular disease, from senile dementia et al? Large numbers of folks are constantly passing away for all kinds of reasons. This latest gift from the Orient is no worse than most but apparently it has a much better publicist.
Recommend folks look up the H1N1 flu for a relatively recent occurrence a new flu, its body count was far beyond the current flu and there was nothing like the mass hysteria that has been generated by this one.
Calm down. It is just another flu, serious as flus can be but not the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse.
Harold Day
Lake Placid