Here we are, nearly a full month into 2021, the new year, the year many of us hoped would drastically change as one calendar was discarded for another.
Yes, there is great longing for a fresh start — more so this year than in most — as we have already hit the one-year anniversary of when COVID-19 came ashore, as we surpass 25 million documented cases in the U.S. and as we approach half a million U.S. deaths from the virus.
When will it all finally end? When can face masks be tossed out or recycled as rags?
We want it to end, and we actually have it within our power to help bring the pandemic to an end. But that’s the catch. We have it in our power, but it still requires action on our part.
Many of us have hung our hopes on the release of vaccines, but vaccines alone will not do. There is yet the need to remain vigilant about wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining distance from others in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. Getting the vaccine, especially even just the first of two doses, does not preclude the need to continue these best practices. A shot in the arm is not to COVID-19 what Kryptonite is to Superman.
Of course, there is wisdom in getting the vaccine when it does become available to you. We have not heard tale of anyone growing strange new limbs after getting the vaccine. No one has discovered a microchip secretly implanted (and it would have to be implanted, not injected).
As Nike would say, just do it. Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your friends, do it for your neighbors, do it for your coworkers.
Do it so we can, eventually, return to our routines. Safely.
