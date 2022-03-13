This home is located at 2800 Sugar Pine Circle in Sebring. It is being offered at $246,500 and is listed with Teresa and Kevin Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
This home is in a great location and within golf cart distance to the golf course and club house. This home is also being sold partially furnished.
Welcome to Golf Hammock & Cormorant Point where this two-bedroom, two-bath home with two-car garage offers plenty of room to spread out. This home sits on an oversized, manicured corner lot that has a front tiled patio that is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning cup of coffee.
This home has tile, wood laminate, vinyl and carpeting flooring. As you walk in the front door, you will fall in love with the view.
The interior includes an open floor plan with dining/living combination, den and rear family room, too. This home offers nice size bedrooms with good amount of closet and storage space. The master bedroom includes newer carpeting, walk-in closet and an updated bath with wood cabinets, Corian counter tops, newer vinyl flooring, and includes a tile shower plus tub/shower combination.
The eat-in kitchen has newer appliances and has sliding glass doors to the front open patio. The rear family room/lanai overlooks the rear yard with privacy hedge. This home has tile, wood laminate, vinyl and carpeting flooring.
If you are looking for a nice home in a 55-plus community, then this may be the perfect home for you. This home has been well maintained inside and out.
The seller is also offering a credit towards the replacement of the shingles or will have the shingles replaced prior to closing due to the age of the shingles.
Hurry on this one as it won’t last long. Make this your next move.
