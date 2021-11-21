This home is located at 4415 Bunker Drive in Sebring. This property is listed for $263,850 and is being offered by Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Wow! Are you ready to make this home your next move?
This three-bedroom, two-bath home with oversized garage is located in Golf Hammock and is within walking distance to the clubhouse, driving range and golf course.
This home has an open floor plan with room to spread out and offers plenty of storage space throughout. You are going to love the newer tile wood plank flooring, the updated lighting and back splash in the kitchen, granite counter tops with black appliances. Also included are plantation shutters throughout except for blinds in the rear family room.
This home has a split bedroom floor plan with nice size guest bedrooms and large owners suite with walk-in closet, double sink vanity and separate water closet and tile shower area.
This home is a very inviting home that has plenty of areas to relax and enjoy the views to the front or to the rear yard. The 12-by-12-foot rear screened porch is the perfect spot for enjoying that morning cup of coffee or your afternoon glass of tea.
The oversized garage is large enough for two vehicles plus room for your golf cart too and has plenty of cabinets and workbench area for all of your projects. The yard is in great condition and the owners have just installed grey rock in the lansdscaped beds for easier maintenance. Come and check out this home before it is gone.
To arrange for your private showing please contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or email at Teresa@TeresaBock.com
MLS# 283830