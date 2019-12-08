This home is at 4209 Bunker Drive in Sebring. This property is priced at $319,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home has a large two-car garage plus golf cart garage and is situated on over a half-acre lot in Golf Hammock with an awesome view of the pool area and golf course. This estate-size home has many added features and is the ideal home for entertaining your family and friends.
This one-owner home offers an open floor plan with oversized formal dining and living room that is great for all those family gatherings.
The kitchen has all the bells and whistles and includes cabinets with plenty of pull-out drawers, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, JennAire counter-top stove, wall oven, center island and plenty of counter space to enjoy preparing your favorite meals for all those get-togethers. The kitchen is open to the 11-by-11-foot breakfast nook with access to the porch and the 16-by-21-foot family room, which includes plenty of built-in cabinets for extra storage and display area. There are two hot water heaters and both have been replaced in the last two years. There are also two a/c units; the one on the master area was replaced in 2016 and the other was replaced in 2018.
The master bedroom suite features two master closets, a huge bedroom suite with sitting area and sliders that lead out to the pool area. The oversized master bath includes a large jetted tub, enclosed tile shower and very large vanity with plenty of counter and drawer space. There is also a 12-by-14-foot office that could also be used as a den, workout room, nursery or even as a fourth bedroom. There is also a half-bath off the master bedroom that leads to the porch and pool area.
Both guest bedrooms are nice sized rooms with one of the bedrooms having a large walk-in closet for extra storage space. There is a Jack N Jill bath between both guest bedrooms with plenty of vanity space and a walk-in shower. This home also has an added feature that includes a bonus room that is presently being used as a hidden away study or office area.
The laundry area has a built-in desk, ironing board, cabinets for extra storage plus a wash tub sink.
The 25-by-30-foot garage is sure to please anyone wanting extra space for their toys, oversized vehicle, golf cart or room for that large workbench. The circular drive is ideal for having plenty of space for parking when entertaining. The pool area is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or to entertain your family and friends while overlooking the golf course. This is a great location and within walking distance to the club house, tennis courts and golf course. Call to make your appointment today for previewing this beautiful pool home. New on the market.
Yearly HOA for Golf Hammock is $375 per year.
For further information or to line up your private showing please contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com MLS#270724