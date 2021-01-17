Im writing because I want someone to do something about this tragedy my mother and I faced six years ago. We've dealt with no solution and no justice for long enough.
Tonight, 01/13, a teenage girl was hit on Pompano Drive and Memorial Drive because of a car speeding. I haven't been able to speak with HCSO to get more information but I've heard she died from the wreck.
Six years ago, on Oct. 10th, 2015 around 2:40 a.m., my stepdad, Mathis Lamar Meadows, was hit by a car in the same exact spot and immediately was brain dead, put on life support and ended up dying at 9:59 p.m. that night. Nothing was ever solved. The car who hit him fled the scene, tried convincing the people who were with my stepdad to say they were with him but they wouldn't. He complained about his van being dented and he sped off. There was never an investigation or an arrest to the man who was responsible.
My mother wrote into the Florida Highway Patrol and contacted many other places trying to figure out what was going on and why nobody cared to even look into it.
The point I'm trying to make is another life was just lost in practically the same spot and I want justice for her life and for my stepdad's. They never even mentioned his name in the article about the accident. It only said "pedestrian."
Lily Nelson
Lorida
Editor's note: According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, the incident at Pompano Drive and Memorial Drive on Jan. 13 did not involve a pedestrian or a traffic fatality. A man was found deceased in a car, but the car had not been involved in an accident.