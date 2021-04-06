TALLAHASSEE — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a lawsuit that alleged Florida Department of Children and Families social workers showed “deliberate indifference” to a child who was placed in foster care shortly after birth and was diagnosed with AIDS at age 14.
The decision effectively let stand lower-court rulings that rejected the lawsuit filed in 2016 by Shane Davis on behalf of his adopted son, identified only by the initials J.D.D.
J.D.D. was born April 10, 2000, at Bayfront Medical Center in Pinellas County to a mother who used crack cocaine and lacked prenatal care, and the infant was treated for exposure to cocaine, according to court documents. About a week after birth, the Department of Children and Families took custody of J.D.D., and he was later placed in foster care and adopted at age 3 by Davis’ family.
When he was 14, J.D.D., was diagnosed with HIV that had progressed to full-blown AIDS. Davis in 2016 filed a lawsuit alleging that Wileen Weaver and Pauline Riley, who were social workers involved in J.D.D.’s case when he was a newborn did not properly make sure he was tested for HIV.
The lawsuit alleged that the social workers violated J.D.D.’s rights by showing “deliberate indifference.” But a federal district judge and a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the lawsuit, pointing to “qualified immunity,” which helps shield government employees from liability for actions taken in the course of their jobs.
A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court wrote in a March 2020 ruling that Davis did not have “any direct evidence that Weaver and Riley were actually aware of a substantial risk that J.D.D. (or even his mother) had HIV.”
“More importantly, although J.D.D. received treatment from several medical professionals, none of them thought to have him tested for HIV,” the appeals court ruling said. “Hospital staff and doctors cared for J.D.D. not only at his birth but also for his week-long stay after his birth. The hospital’s abuse report shows that medical staff knew that J.D.D. was exposed to his mother’s cocaine, that his mother had no prenatal care, and that J.D.D. had low oxygen. Still, they did not request HIV screening.”
Davis appealed to the Supreme Court in December, focusing on issues related to qualified immunity. The Supreme Court, as is common, did not explain its reasons Monday for declining to take up the case.
In the petition filed at the Supreme Court, Davis’ attorney wrote that legally required HIV testing had been withheld during a six-week window “in which he (J.D.D.) could have received effective treatment with antibodies, causing his obvious risk for HIV infection to progress to AIDS.”
The petition cited testimony from physicians who said newborns who are tested and treated quickly for HIV are unlikely to develop HIV infections and AIDS.
But in a document filed at the Supreme Court last month, attorneys for Weaver and Riley wrote that “there is no dispute that J.D.D.’s serious medical condition was not diagnosed by a physician at or near the time of his birth.”
“Therefore, to defeat qualified immunity, and show a deliberate indifference, petitioner was required to show that the risk of harm to J.D.D. was so obvious that even a ‘lay person would easily recognize’ the necessity for a doctor’s attention,” the document said, partially quoting a legal precedent. “However, none of the people involved here were actually aware of the risk, nor did they infer or otherwise recognize the risk; neither the doctors, hospital staff, defendant social workers, nor J.D.D.’s adoptive family.”