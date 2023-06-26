In February, someone fired into a carload of people, hitting one of the occupants several times.
It was just before midnight at a BP gas station south of Lake Placid, and the unlucky car had been followed by a Ford F-150 pickup truck that police said contained brothers Jason and Joel Marroquin.
The front seat passenger, Manuel Guzman Reyes, was unconscious and bleeding from bullet wounds to the head. First responders flew him to a trauma hospital in Tampa where he was intubated and listed in stable condition.
Passengers in the stricken car identified Joel Marroquin as the pickup driver who fired at them. One of the victims, however, told Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies that there was another passenger in the pickup truck who had fired at them: Joel’s younger brother, Jason Marroquin.
Joel and his brother Jason each now face five counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into a vehicle.
On Wednesday, Justin Marroquin’s lawyer, Brad Wilson of Brewer & Wilson PLLC told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that he’d like to set Justin’s trial as soon as September – a somewhat quick turnaround from arraignment to trial in cases where the defendant faces possible life in prison, Wilson said.
“Gotta let ‘em know we mean business,” he said.
Wilson, who has used speedy trial rights in the past to get his defendants in front of a jury quickly, said he has not declared his client’s Speedy Trial rights, which require the court to try a felony defendants’ case within 175 days.
“There’s no speedy issue in this case,” Wilson said.
Nor has the Highlands County State Attorney’s Office offered a plea arrangement, Wilson said.
Joel Marroquin is represented by defense lawyer Jennifer Powell.
Powell has asked for money to hire a private investigator to locate and interview witnesses, perform background checks, and “research factual issues.” On May 25, the court agreed to allow Powell to incur costs for a company called “Prison Break Investigations” at $40 an hour for 75 hours.
Joel’s pretrial hearing is July 19.