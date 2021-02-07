AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest Saturday morning in connection to car burglaries in the Oaks Village area of Avon Park. The suspect is a juvenile who has been arrested for the same types of crime “in the recent past,” according to HCSO officials.
An alert neighbor called because they saw the suspect looking into cars. Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said it was a great job by Bravo Squad Uniformed Patrol Division and the person who called in the tip.
“When you see something, say something,” Dressel said.
Leslie Blazys lives in the Oaks Village neighborhood and was relieved that an arrest was made. However, she was skeptical that one person could have done multiple car burglaries in one night.
“I really commend the sheriff’s office, they were here at 8 a.m.,” she said.
Blazys said she moved from Miami to Avon Park to get out of the big city. She was surprised that there was such crime in the city. Her neighbor has had his truck stolen by someone who ended up flipping it. She said the deputy told her the criminals are looking for money, guns and pills. She is urging people to be proactive and stay ahead of the criminals.
“Please be vigilant and lock your doors. It’s a simple thing,” Blazys said.
Dressel advised those who live in the area of Oak Village, especially near Emmanuel Way and Palmetto Street, to take an inventory of their vehicles and notify HCSO if there is anything missing.
HCSO reminds residents every night on social media to perform their “9 p.m. routine” of locking vehicles and houses.
“It should be 9 p.m. all the time,” Dressel said. “Car burglaries normally happen because vehicles are unlocked. It is exceedingly rare that a car is broken into that is locked. Remove valuables and firearms from vehicles and lock the doors every time you get out of it. When someone takes a firearm, by definition, the gun is in the hands of criminals.”
If you don’t take valuables in the house, at least lock them in the trunk, no matter where you live in the county, Dressel said.
Dressel said, for some reason, car burglaries happen in groupings and seem to be done by young adults or minors. They are looking for something fast to take and they are in and out of vehicles fast. The criminals know they can easily sell guns. He said they usually catch the thieves.
“If everyone locked up, there would be less crime,” he said.
Dressel recommended a home security system if it’s feasible or a Ring-type of doorbell camera and motion activated lights.