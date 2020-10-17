SEBRING — Sebring police have made an arrest in Sunday’s non-fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man. However, the defendant is a juvenile, said Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart, and police cannot yet release the name.
The juvenile has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into a conveyance and possession of a weapon by a person under age 18.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin confirmed Friday that his office has a case right now in juvenile court. He did not know at that time if the case would stay in juvenile court or get moved to the adult court. That, he said, would depend on the defendant’s current criminal record, if any.
Reinhart stated there are provisions for those under age 18 to have or use firearms, under Florida Statute 790.22 (3), which states that a minor under 18 years of age may not possess a firearm, other than an unloaded firearm at his or her home, aside from the following situations:
- The minor is engaged in a lawful hunting activity and is at least 16 years old or is supervised by an adult.
- The minor is engaged in a lawful marksmanship competition or practice or other lawful recreational shooting activity and is at least 16 years old or supervised by an adult who is acting with the consent of the minor’s parent or guardian.
- The firearm is unloaded and is being transported by the minor directly to or from a hunting or marksmanship event.
Police first got the report of a possible shooting at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Orange Blossom Avenue, south of Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring.
They were on scene until or slightly past midnight, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, and were back canvassing the area Monday to find out more information about the case.
Anyone with clues about this case is urged to contact Det. Ryan Brand at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108 or sebringpolicedepartment@mysebring.com.
Fatal shooter sought
Sebring police are still looking for suspects in the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man and the wounding of a 38-year-old man just before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Lemon Avenue in Sebring at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police cannot release either man’s name. Both the family of the decedent and the second victim have invoked Marsy’s Law, which provides crime victims, their families, and their lawful representatives with specific rights, including not having names released as part of an investigation.
Anyone with information, especially eye witnesses to the homicide are being urged to contact Reinhart at the Sebring Police Department, at 863-471-5108.
Anonymous tips can be given to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.