SEBRING — Sebring Police Department officers were called out to shots being fired about 1 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Kenilworth Boulevard and Beverly Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile who was deceased. The investigation was still underway by midmorning on Sunday.
Officials said the unnamed juvenile had multiple gunshot wounds and was in a residential yard. Officers located two other unnamed juveniles in the area who were not injured. Because the investigation was ongoing, police officials would not say how they related to the case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Det. Sgt. Det. Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863- 471-5108. Detectives are also asking anyone in the area who may have surveillance video to review their footage and report anything suspicious to them.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling in tips to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or by visiting heartlandcrimestoppers.com.