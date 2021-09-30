SEBRING — The penultimate rounds of the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Championship is among K-PAX Racing and its two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs, with the team able to clinch multiple championships Oct. 1-3 at Sebring International Raceway.
Sebring International Raceway, a unique 3.74-mile, 17-turn road course configured on a former airfield, has been the home to some of the country’s most historic racing moments, and it offers K-PAX Racing the opportunity to add to its legacy in its return since 2009 under the then SPEED World Challenge name.
“We are looking forward to this coming weekend at Sebring,” K-PAX Racing Program Manager Darren Law said. “I have a lot of fond memories here as a driver as well. This track is so iconic in the sports car world. We are coming off a great run last race. Everyone is very motivated, and we look to keep the momentum going.”
K-PAX Racing has made three appearances at Sebring which included its back-to-back title years with Porsche and its official debut of the highly anticipated Volvo S60 after years of creation and development from the chassis-up. In 2008, K-PAX Racing scored a double podium – and Sebring was the landing spot for the team’s third ever victory. Now with more than 60 victories – eight this season – the team looks to add to its title tally.
While Sebring will be a new course for championship-leaders Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper, the course holds very fond memories for the No. 6 Huracán GT3 EVO team of Giovanni Venturini and Corey Lewis. Venturini last competed at Sebring during the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo World Final, where he helped his team to a third-place Pro-Am finish. Lewis, who swept that weekend in the same class, also made his professional racing debut at Sebring in 2009. Lewis went on to win the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2018.
“Sebring is one of my favorites simply because it hasn’t been changed at all since the beginning,” Lewis said. “It’s very bumpy and track knowledge is an advantage. The Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO should stack up well here – history has proven solid results.”
K-PAX Racing will need to clear at least 51 points after Rounds 11 and 12 at Sebring to clinch the championships up for grabs this season. Caldarelli and Pepper, drivers of the streaking No. 3 Huracán GT3 EVO, currently lead the Drivers’ Championship by a 63-point margin (220). The driver pairing, new for 2021, has proved to be successful as it has helped the team to eight podiums and seven victories – each from pole. The No. 3 has swept two of the five events this season.
“It definitely is a motivational point to bring back the championship in Sebring,” Caldarelli said. “But we know that we have to give all our best to achieve it. I am personally considering this weekend as another one – so head down and try to win the races.”
Caldarelli is anxious to get behind the wheel at the iconic racetrack.
“I’ve never driven here before, so I am really looking forward to it,” he said. Sebring has good history for the Huracán GT3, so I am pretty sure we can be competitive. Looking only at the on-board so far, it looks like the first turn and last corner will be very challenging, and it’s something I am really looking forward to do. Sebring is a historical American track, so I am very excited to have it on my list of tracks driven.”
The No. 6 of Venturini and Lewis are only four points away of recovering its runner-up position in the Drivers’ Championship (154). The team holds a 64-point spread in the Team Championship (236) and Lamborghini a 68-point lead in the Manufacturers’ Championship (243).
“This has been one of the strongest seasons we have had so far,” Law said. “As we have stated before, switching manufacturers, and learning a new car isn’t easy, but Lamborghini Squadra Corse has been a great partner. We are all very focused on closing out these championships and look forward to this coming weekend.”
Qualifying sessions, as well as both races of the double-header weekend, will be streamed live on the GTWorld YouTube channel, with audio simulcasts on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 392 (992 on the web app.) CBS Sports Network live programming begins Sunday, Oct. 3. at 1 p.m.