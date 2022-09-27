SEBRING — Andrea Caldarelli was all smiles when he met teammate Michele Beretta in Sebring International Raceway Victory Lane. Following a win that sealed the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Team Championship for K-PAX Racing, a sweep of the weekend rewarded Caldarelli with a crown of his own. K-PAX Racing earned four podiums in Rounds 11 and 12, on its way to clinch multiple titles ahead of the season finale.

“It was a phenomenal weekend for K-PAX Racing,” K-PAX Racing Program Manager Darren Law said. “It’s hard enough to win races. So do what we did, backing up our Team and Drivers’ Championship, it says so much about this entire organization — from the crew and management to the drivers.”

