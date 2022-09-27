SEBRING — Andrea Caldarelli was all smiles when he met teammate Michele Beretta in Sebring International Raceway Victory Lane. Following a win that sealed the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Team Championship for K-PAX Racing, a sweep of the weekend rewarded Caldarelli with a crown of his own. K-PAX Racing earned four podiums in Rounds 11 and 12, on its way to clinch multiple titles ahead of the season finale.
“It was a phenomenal weekend for K-PAX Racing,” K-PAX Racing Program Manager Darren Law said. “It’s hard enough to win races. So do what we did, backing up our Team and Drivers’ Championship, it says so much about this entire organization — from the crew and management to the drivers.”
The two K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs locked-out the second row of the grid for the highly anticipated event finale. Pepper made a quick pivot to the outside and into the first corner and was able to safely sweep by Caldarelli. The battle persisted into about the 15-minute mark, when Pepper ceded the spot to Caldarelli into the first turn – in strikingly similar fashion. The No. 1 Huracán GT3 EVO continued to settle in, as Caldarelli thereon set a series of CrowdStrike Fastest Laps to 2:00.812 by the pit window. The No. 1 opted to pit late into the window, as Caldarelli continued to press for runner-up position. A quickly executed joker stop not only allowed the No. 1 to make the jump to second, but also to the lead following a slower stop by the leader.
Beretta was able to manage the pace, unthreatened, and the No. 1 ultimately finished more than 40 seconds ahead of the field. Meanwhile, the No. 3 of Misha Goikhberg endured a multi-car battle for most of his stint, finishing third. Both the team’s two Huracán GT3 EVOs have finished on the Pro podium in nine races this season.
Caldarelli has been a kingpin in the K-PAX Racing organization since it partnered with Lamborghini Squadra Corse in 2021. In 12 regular series events – 90-minute race length, two-driver format – the Italian talent has won 17 times, besting the record for most wins in team history set by former team driver Álvaro Parente (16). This includes back-to-back sweeps of Sebring International Raceway – both which secured the Pro Drivers’ Championship. Caldarelli is the only driver since Randy Pobst to win multiple and consecutive Driver Championships under the K-PAX Racing banner. This year’s clinch of the drivers’ title marks the team’s sixth.
“We didn’t have a great last couple of events, so there was a lot of pressure coming into Sebring,” Caldarelli said. “There was a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and the guys did an awesome job. This title goes to them because honestly, we know how hard it was.”
The No. 45 Wright Motorsports Porsche of Jan Heylen and Charlie Luck won Sunday’s Pro-Am class, while the No. 23 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari made it a weekend sweep in the Am class. The No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports Acura of Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher won Saturday’s Pro-Am class.
GT4 AmericaOn Saturday, the Silver class winners were Gavin Sanders and Michai Stephens in the No. 34 Conquest Racing/JMF Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4, with the Pro-Am win going to Moisey Uretsky and Justin Piscitell in the No. 55 Accelerating Performance Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4. The No. 36 Bimmerworld BMW of James Clay and Charlie Postins won the Am class.
On Sunday, it was three different winning tandems, as the No. RS1 Porsche of Stevan McAleer and Eric Figueiras taking the Silver class win, the No. 47 Nola Sport Porsche of Scott Noble and Jason Hart taking the Pro-Am class and the No. 98 Random Vandals Racing BMW of Al Carter and Paul Sparta winning the Am class.
GT AmericaGeorge Kurtz made it a sweep in GT3, driving the No. 04 Crowdstrike with Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 to victory in both races, while Saturday’s winner in GT4 was Moisey Uretsky in the No. 55 Accelerating Performance Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4. Sunday’s GT4 victory went to Elias Sabo in the No. 8 Flying Lizard Motorsdports Aston Martin.
TC AmericaSaturday’s TCX winner was Colin Garrett in the No. 44 Rooster Hall Racing BMW, while the TC win went to Kevin Boehm in the No. 9 Skip Barber Racing Honda. Gresham Wagner won the TCA class in the No. 21 TechSport Racing Subaru.
On Sunday, it was more of the same, as all three of Saturday’s winners made it a clean sweep by taking the checkered flag in their respective classes.
The next public event at Sebring International Raceway is the U.S. Drift Circuit season finale on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets for spectators or participants are available at usdriftcircuit.com.