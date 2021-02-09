Kala L. Barfield
Kala Lynn Barfield, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with her Lord Jesus Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2021. She was home comforted by her loving husband and her family members. Kala has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 37 years. She was the daughter of Sharon Stimson Carpenter and Jimmie Herman O’Neal. She was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Bloomington, Indiana. Kala was Pentecostal by faith. She enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her grandchildren and was always available to help many others in need. Kala retired after 25 years of service with Highlands County as a school bus driver.
Kala is survived by her husband Ronnel, whom she wed Feb. 4, 1984; children Crystal Holton, Shana Barfield, and Carolyn Barfield; five brothers and three sisters. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate her life on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. from the Placid Temple Church of God.