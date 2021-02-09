Karen B. Bucklew
Karen Barton Bucklew, formerly of Quincy, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. Mrs. Bucklew was born Dec. 10, 1950 in Pittsfield, Illinois to Milo Barton and Donnabelle Thompson Barton. Karen was a well-known Adams and Pike County school employee, retiring as a school counselor from Quincy Senior High School in Quincy, Illinois. Her gracious and caring demeanor endeared her to many over the years. After retiring she enjoyed being a Florida Snowbird for several years before moving permanently to Sebring in 2012 from Quincy. Karen attended Whispering Pines Baptist Church in Sebring, was a member of the Sebring Garden Club, and enjoyed her many friends while playing Mahjong.
Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, William; brother, David Barton (Barbara); nephews, Logan Barton and Connor Barton, both of Highland, Illinois; and her sister-like cousin, Brenda Garey of Atlanta, Illinois. Surviving are parents-in-law Orval (Rozetta) Bucklew and sister-in-law, Sherry Wallace, all of Sebring.
