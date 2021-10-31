Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Karen Healy to Highlands County Supervisor of Elections on Friday after 5 p.m. Healy was the Assistant Supervisor of Elections under Penny Ogg, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 5.
While there are some details to iron out as far as term length and when the oath of office will be done, Healy said she would know more on Monday.
“I just want to say that I am very grateful,” Healy said. “I feel very blessed to have the support of Penny’s family, as well as all the constitutional officers in the county commission, and the Town of Lake Placid, City of Sebring and City of Avon Park. They’ve all been very supportive.”
Healy is a Master Florida Certified Election Professional and has been with the county for nearly 19 years, since 2003. Despite the number of years she has invested the county already, she has no plans on retiring.
“I want to live to serve,” Healy said. “My ultimate goal is to help and serve others.”
She said she’s healthy and a “young” 55-year-old and there was no magic date she wants to retire at. She explained accepting the appointment was the next logical step but she was doing it for the voters in the county, and for the plans Ogg had for the office.
Healy said she has a terrific staff who work well together and she couldn’t do her job without them. She wanted to recognize Giselle Acevedo, deputy supervisor for her 20 years in the office.
Healy said she is passionate about her job and has been in the Supervisor of Elections Office longer than any other position. On Saturday, Healy was wrapping up early voting for Avon Park County Commission, the first election she would oversee without her dear friend and mentor Penny Ogg.
“It feels surreal, to be honest with you,” she said.
Healy explained that despite being business as usual, which her office takes very seriously, Ogg’s presence is missed.
“This is a quote from Penny, she’d always say in elections, ‘there’s no do overs,’ and she’s absolutely right. And election day, you can’t change that date. It’s prescribed by law,” Healy said.
Healy was happy working as the Assistant Supervisor of Elections under Ogg. When Ogg died, she sent in her application and was pleased at the support from the community and said she felt blessed even if she had not received the appointment.
“This is the place I call home,” she said. “I had all these people willing to put their names on the line for me. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”
Healy is looking forward to new challenges as technology changes. She will maintain the integrity of Highlands County elections through security and educating voters.
“I just want to continue on with moving forward and making sure that our voters have they have full confidence in our office as they have in the past,” Healy said.
Ogg, whom she said was like a sister to Healy, has left some big shoes to fill.
“I don’t think I’ll be able to, but I’ll be honored to stand beside them,” Healy said. “There’ll be nobody else like her in my life.”