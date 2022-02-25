SEBRING — Karen Healy was no newcomer to elections when her boss died last year.
She had worked for the Supervisor of Elections Office for nearly 20 years when Elections Supervisor Penny Ogg, 48, succumbed to COVID-19.
“I’ve worked in it long enough to know what this office is about,” Healy said during an interview in her Commerce Street office. “You won’t find a better group of people, because they believe in our basic freedom to have their vote counted properly. A lot of effort goes into that. I give Penny a lot of credit for doing what she did in this office.”
On Oct. 29, with the backing of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and other county officials, Gov. Ron Desantis appointed Healy Supervisor of Elections for Highlands County. She must run for the post again in two years to keep the job.
“I just want to thank everyone for telling the governor about their faith in me,” she said.
Healy, a friendly, thorough administrator, has what has become perhaps the most closely watched job in America — a county elections supervisor. That’s why the Highlands News-Sun named her as one of 15 people to watch in 2022.
As conspiracy theorists declare the 2020 election illegitimate (Donald Trump and his allies filed and lost 61 lawsuits contesting the results in state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court), Healy wants the community to know they can trust her and her staff to conduct clean elections – as always. She explained why voters can trust their vote will be recorded correctly and counted correctly.
“Our elections are secure; we got new equipment in 2016, and they were double-sealed,” she said. “That’s so you know no one has tampered with them, including the vote tabulation machines.”
Ogg also obtained a federal grant for election security software that continuously searches for suspected cyber attacks.
“It allows for us to see if there is any pinging on any IP addresses,” Healy said.
That’s just the beginning, she added.
Here are some of the security measures Healy will oversee:
All the vote tabulation machines (into which all the paper ballots are fed) are tested for accuracy. “From start to finish there is security involved. We test, test, test,” Healy said. “We run the election only after we make sure the election performs the way we want it to perform.”
On Election Day, published voter information, clipboards, empty ballots, secrecy sleeves, pens, extra tape, precinct maps, and other administrative items arrive at each precinct in a secure, blue bin that’s locked with a numbered seal. The person who delivers the bin signs a form that lists the identification number of each bin he drops off.
The person who cuts the seal and opens each bin signs a document with a number that corresponds to the number on the seal to ensure chain of possession. At the end of Election Day, they seal it all back up and note the seal number on the form.
Likewise, the vote tabulation equipment, which has been sealed and locked down until Election Day, is turned on. The staff has already tested and confirmed the accuracy of the Electronic Voter Identification (EVID) tablets at polling places. Poll workers use the EVID to check voters in. It tells poll workers whether someone has already cast a vote or received a mail ballot. The device also tells voters whether they are in the right polling place.
Election security continues even after the voting ends, Healy said.
“It doesn’t end after we announce the official results,” she said. “We perform a manual audit of a randomly picked contest in a randomly picked precinct. We pull the actual physical ballots from all three methods of voting and we go through it ballot by ballot. We’ve never had anything less than 100 percent.”
Healy speaks at community groups, fraternal organizations, and other gatherings interested in hearing about election security.
“I tell them, ‘There are elections and there is politics,’” Healy said. “’We run elections, we don’t do politics.’”
She tells anyone willing to listen that they test the voting machines publicly.
“It’s out there; we advertise when we test the systems,” she said. “People can come and watch it.”