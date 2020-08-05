Time to fish or cut bait, the August elections are just about here. Various offices are being contested and while each candidate feels that they are best qualified to fill their respective offices, the one candidate that stands out above all others is the very experienced Clerk of the Court candidate Jerome Kaszubowski.
Thirty years on the job, first of all learning from the very respected Luke Brooker, followed with a ringing endorsement from the present and retiring Bob Germaine, Kaszubowski has shown his abilities and knowledge of the very demanding position of handling the county business. A strong family man with two daughters, a step-son and five grandchildren, he has also committed much of his time to community affairs with various positions of authority in community organizations.
The bottom line then is the best candidate by far for Clerk of the Court is Jerome Kaszubowski and it is my privilege to endorse him and hope you will too.
Hal Graves
Sebring