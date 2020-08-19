SEBRING — With the polls closed and the ballots counted, Jerome Kaszubowski was named Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
Kaszubowski had 9,556 of 20,606 votes, or 46.47%, while Don Elwell had 7,357, or 35.7%, and Kyle Green had 3,693, or 17.92%.
“It feels awesome,” Kaszubowski said. “The hard work is over for the campaign, but now the hard work for the office starts.”
Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine, who plans to retire this year, said he was “a happy sun of a gun” that his deputy clerk has succeeded him.
“He’s going to do Highlands County a tremendous job,” Germaine said. “We really appreciate the voters’ support for Jerome.”
Meanwhile, Kaylee Tuck led Ned Hancock for the contentious Republican candidacy for Florida House of Representatives District 55. She carried 11,189, or 56.23% of the district’s 19,414 votes, while Hancock had 8,710, or 43.77%.
Tuck was not immediately available by phone Tuesday night. In November, she will go up against Democratic contender Linda Tripp of Labelle.
The District 55 seat is being vacated by Cary Pigman because of term limits.
In both the Board of County Commission three-way races, with only Republicans running and no Democrat contenders, more than 1,000 voters couldn’t decide on a candidate.
In the race for County Commission District 2 between Shird Moore, Kathy Rapp and Joedene Thayer, 1,137 people didn’t vote, but it would not be enough to change the outcomes.
The final tally had Rapp ahead with 9,609 or 48.03% of 20,005 votes cast. Moore got 6,372 or 31.85%, and Thayer got 4,024 or 20.11%.
“I’m just humbled really that so many people had confidence in me, and I am ready to work for them,” Rapp said.
The three-way race for County Commission District 5 between Chris Campbell, incumbent Greg Harris and Vicki Pontius had 1,010 undervotes. The two front-runners — Campbell and Pontius — had only 224 votes separating them at press time.
However, officials at the Supervisor of Elections Office said that unless the vote margin was one half of 1% or less, then and only then would they take the undervotes into account.
Campbell had 7,312, or 36.32% of the 20,133 votes cast. Pontius got 7,088, or 35.21%, and Harris got 5,733 votes, or 28.48%.
In other Board of County Commission races with Democrat contenders, which will have a final decision on Nov. 3, Scott Kirouac won out over Jeff Carlson for District 3, with 7,046 out of 13,492 votes, or 52.08%, while Carlson had 6,466, or 47.92%.
Kirouac will face Democrat Bobbie Smith-Powell in the general election.
The other county commission race is already down to Republican Kevin Roberts and Democrat Carmelo Garcia, vying for the District 1 seat.
Commissioners Elwell, Jim Brooks and Ron Handley decided not to run for re-election. Handley was in the running to keep his District 3 seat, but withdrew before the primary.
Likewise, Timothy Albright had put in for District 1 and Mary Bengtson had put in for District 3, but both Republicans withdrew before the vote.
Voting went smoothly, according to Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg, with a total of 21,152 ballots cast, for a turnout of 33.23%
Early voting participation was up. 2018 saw 4,000 early votes and 6,000 mail-in votes, while 2016 — the last presidential year — saw 4,200 early votes and also 6,000 by mail.
This year, 3,972 local voters participated in in-person early voting, or 6.24%, but another 9,881 people used mail-in ballots, 15.6% of voters.
Ogg said it seemed more people chose that option to avoid being in contact with others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the start of Tuesday’s polling, to make polling precincts more accommodating, Ogg strongly recommended to poll workers that they wear masks and face shields, which her office provided.
They were also asked to wash their hands frequently, sanitize each voting booth after every use and give voters “single-use” pens to take with them.
“We want [them] to wear them,” Ogg said of the masks and face shields. “That’s what they’re there for.”
She said she wasn’t aware of any place where poll workers were not wearing them. However, voters at the polls — including members of the Highlands New-Sun newsroom — reported seeing poll workers without masks.When asked about it Tuesday, Ogg said she would have her staff call those locations and see if people were wearing their masks.
It’s possible, she said, that some may have been eating or had a short break and had not yet put their masks back on.
Workers, if they chose to wear masks, would have been wearing them all 14 hours, Ogg said, from before polls opened until after they closed and ballots were delivered.
If they had a medical condition, they didn’t have to, but Ogg had not been told if anyone had a condition.
Ogg also said she wasn’t in a position to mandate wearing masks, as state officials had not done so.
In most polling places in the state, she had heard, people were wearing masks, and she intended to strongly recommend poll workers wear masks on the general election day, Nov. 3.