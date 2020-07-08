Jerome Kaszubowski is a candidate for the constitutional office of Highlands County Clerk of Court. Jerome and I have worked together as deputy clerks since 1986 at the Clerk of Courts and in that time I have found him to be a conservative Christian gentleman who dearly loves his family and Highlands County.
The Constitution and Florida Statutes require the Clerk to be held accountable and responsible for approximately 926 different functions. The majority of those responsibilities are encompassed within the courts and recording functions of the office. The Clerk also serves as accountant, auditor and recorder to the Board of County Commission. In Highlands County the Clerk provides payroll services and information technology services to the board and other agencies.
Article 1, Section 8 of the Florida Constitution says: "A public officer is a public trust. The people have the right to secure and sustain that trust." You will find that trust in Jerome Kaszubowski.
With 34 years of experience and a servant's heart, Jerome Kaszubowski will continue to preserve and maintain the official court records and steward the county funds. Faith, Family and Service – that is what Jerome stands for and I respectfully ask you to vote for the most qualified and logical candidate to be your next Clerk of Courts in Highlands County.
Darlene Stoelton
Sebring