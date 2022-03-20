SEBRING — Jennea Katic has always enjoyed the Mobil1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts as a fan. This year, Katic returned to the 12 Hours as a Jr. Engineer for Brent O’Neill’s Performance Tech Motorsports.
Katic’s internship as a junior engineer is a dream come true for the Embry-Riddle Aeronautics University sophomore. Katic was also chosen to sing the National Anthem on Thursday, ushering in Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120.
“I’m currently studying mechanical engineering, with focus on race cars and applied mathematics,” Katic said. “This (internship) was my opportunity to get experience.”
Katic became the junior engineer for the No. 38 Ligier JSP320 in 2021.
Katic said she was practically born into racing as her parents Beverley and Jovan Katic have been in automotive manufacturing for decades.
“We met Jennea last year and it was clear from the start that she is a super smart girl with a bright future ahead,” O’Neill said. “She came on for one weekend and immediately showed a deep understanding of the sport and a willingness to do whatever we threw her way, which is hard to find in interns. I was blown away when I found out how vocally talented she was as well! We’re incredibly proud to have someone like her representing our team and honoring our country.”
Katic said she had many idols and mentors, including Performance Tech Motorsports Engineer Nathan Toney, who she is “shadowing.”
“Well, first off, definitely my parents, my parents are in a self-owned business like Brent and Gwenn (O’Neill). They’ve been in the industry for over 30 years. All the Formula One mechanics and engineers.”
Her goal is to emulate them all and make them proud.
“I would say a driver I would look up to is Michael Schumacher. He was very technical with the car. He didn’t just get an drive which was really nice,” she said.
If schooling and being a junior engineer wasn’t enough to keep her busy, Katic is also a professional singer and an entrepreneur.
“Singing was the first thing I fell in love with,” Katic said. “I started singing lessons at the age of 4 and started competitively singing when I was 5. The first song I won a gold medal to was “Three Little Kittens.” I was dressed in a cat suit, full ears and a tail, it was great.
“At age 8, I won the overall category in South Africa’s biggest competition for performing arts. I kept singing until we moved to America where I had big dreams of Nickelodeon or Disney Channel, but those quickly got shut down, it was a whole different playing field here. The last big competition I did was the American Prodigy. It was an online international singing competition that allowed the 12 winners to sing a solo at Carnegie Hall in New York City. On top of that I also won judges distinction. I eventually was trained on how to sing the National Anthem which has been a tremendous thing that has stuck with me. I’ve been able to sing it at presidential rallies, political dinners.”
A native of South Africa, Katic and her parents emigrated to America when she was 8. Going through the process of getting her citizenship, (which is almost completed) has given her a unique perspective for singing the National Anthem.
Apparently there is more to singing the National Anthem than meets the eye. Katic’s vocal coach pulled out a rule book, a real one, not a figurative book.
“There’s a set guideline of how to sing the national anthem,” she said. “So every rehearsal that I had with him, we would at least go over it once. I found the tone, my starting notes and how to pronounce all the words.
For every mistake she made, her coach would make her do one push up.
“That didn’t last very long, because I’m not very good at push ups,” she laughed. ”Eventually, I got the idea that there is a specific way to sing it.”
Katic said the most important thing while singing the National Anthem is to be respectful and not to change it.
“Moving was very hard, especially as a young kid,” Katic said. “We were able to come to America under a family business visa, and it’s been a brutal 11 years becoming a citizen. We were denied a green card twice when I was younger. After six years we finally got our green card and now my parents have become citizens while I wait for my final papers to get processed. When people complain about America I have to hold myself together, because so many people do not understand what they are complaining about. It is so amazing here, so many people take America for granted. It is such an honor singing an anthem of a country that I so much want to be a part of. This is a blessing; I am blessed I have the opportunity to live in such an amazing place.”
Katic likes to be busy and it shows as she has started her own business.
“I just founded my business, which is KTECH,” she said. “It’s an engineering consulting business. Companies that don’t really have an established engineering basis, or engineering team, I will go in and say,’ I can give you advice or I can manufacture parts for you.’ I’m currently doing that with GPX labs. That’s a simulating lab.”
Her next goal is graduating from college and “getting to work immediately.”
Katic is seeing more and more women enter the world of motorsports in many different capacities. She encourages other women to live out their dreams and enter the still-male dominated industry.
“All criticism is not always bad, you can always use it as constructive criticism,” she said. “Engineering is hard and it’s going to be hard. Just keep pushing, there’s a lot of people, there’s a lot of spots that are opening up. Women are starting to get thicker skin and nudge their elbows through. I think it’s a good thing.”