Kayla M. Harris
Kayla Michele Harris, 23, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Kayla was born on July 31, 1997 in Huntington, West Virginia to Michele and Michael Harris. Kayla has been a resident of Lake Placid since 2012, moving here from Kentucky. She was a graduate of Lake Placid High School, class of 2015.
Kayla was an administrative assistant with United Way and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. She was an avid reader who enjoyed a great novel, writing, playing board games, making puns, and going to Highlands Hammock State Park. She loved to be with family and friends anytime they could get together.
Kayla is survived by her loving parents, Michele and Michael; sisters, Kristen and Sara; grandparents, Phyllis Harris, Michael and Judy Morgan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service to celebrate Kayla’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday (today), March 20, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, with Pastor Ray Cameron officiating. A visitation for family and friends to reflect on Kayla’s life will be held one hour prior to service time. Further services and burial will be held in Hamlin, West Virginia. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Phone: 863-465-4134.