SEBRING — For the first time since her election to the Florida House of Representatives, Kaylee Tuck will make an appearance as a guest speaker at the Highlands Tea Party. While learning the ropes as a freshman in her very first session, the District 55 State Representative took on a 500-pound gorilla of legislation. She introduced a measure to mandate that only biological girls compete against biological girls in women’s sports.
The “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act” (HB 1475) effectively stopped so-called transgendered boys from competing against girls – at least at state-funded schools. Tuck charged that in most cases, those born as male had a biological advantage over females.
“I wanted to make sure that women and girls do not become sideline spectators in their own sports,” she said.
With a bit of last minute political maneuvering, the measure made it through the house. Despite being bottled up in a senate committee, it was attached to the state education bill and passed. The provisions have become law in Florida and were signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Tuck is expected to talk about that, and other landmark legislation that marked her first term – such as election reform, a crackdown on big tech, statutes prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in Florida schools and the Florida Veterans Protection Act. She also helped to secure funding for the Medal Of Honor Park off George Boulevard south of Sebring.
During her question and answer session, Tuck is expected to be asked about the current state of Red Flag Laws in the Sunshine State, and what might be done to withdraw Florida from a pending Convention of States.
Tuck is well grounded in local politics. Her father, Andy Tuck, is a former member of the Highlands County School Board and now is the vice chair of the Florida Education Commission. Her grandmother, Arlene Tuck, currently serves on the Highlands County Board of County Commission.