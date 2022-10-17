Japan Golf Zozo Championship

Keegan Bradley of the United States reacts after putting on the fourth hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Sunday in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan.

 TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/AP PHOTO

INZAI CITY, Japan — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a final-round 2-under 68 to finish one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years.

Bradley raised both arms to the sky and was tearing up after clinching the victory with a tap-in on the 18th. Thirty minutes later, he was still choking back tears.

