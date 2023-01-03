SEBRING — A judge sentenced a twice-convicted drug dealer to six years in state prison Tuesday.
Houston Wendell Keen, 31, pleaded no contest to possessing oxycodone, buprenorphine, cocaine, armed trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a gun and ammunition by a convicted felon, and other charges.
After pleading guilty to his crimes on Tuesday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced Keen to six years in state prison for possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of buprenorphine, five years; possession of a firearm, six years; possession of meth with intent to sell, six years, armed trafficking, five years, and more time.
However, because Keen pleaded guilty, the sentences will run concurrently, which means Keen will serve six years for his crimes.
Keen was arrested in February 2022 after Dax, a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office narcotics dog (whose partner is K9 Deputy Thomas Wishart), smelled drugs in a car in which Keen was a front-seat passenger. During the 4:37 a.m. traffic stop, deputies found a Tommy Hilfiger bag, baggies, and other containers full of the above-mentioned drugs, scales, and other paraphernalia that indicated they were trafficking.
Deputies also reportedly found a Walther pistol and ammunition in the car.
Keen has already served a year and six months in Florida State Prison on a previous drug conviction.