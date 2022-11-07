UCF Memphis Football

Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis (18) carries the ball as Central Florida linebacker Kam Moore, right, closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, in Memphis, Tenn.

 MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mikey Keene passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score to lead No. 25 UCF to a 35-28 win over Memphis on Saturday.

UCF (7-2, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) handed Memphis (4-5, 2-4) its fourth consecutive loss, the Tigers’ longest losing streak since 2013.

Recommended for you