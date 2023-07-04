On the surface, this week’s upcoming weather looks like a typical Florida summer.
Predictions from Weather.com put highs in the low to mid-90s following Independence Day, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Thunderstorms are predicted every afternoon.
That’s where the similarity stops, because North America already has a heat wave stretching from southern Arizona to the Florida Coast, and this week is expected to have a high heat index.
One Avon Park resident, who declined to be identified, said Thursday she was sweating with an inside temperature of 95 degrees, even with her air-conditioner running.
Just last week, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Okeechobee labor contractor Rafael Barajas for allowing a 28-year-old Mexican farmworker to die of heat illness on this past New Year’s Eve while harvesting at a Parkland vegetable farm in a 90-degree heat index.
With temperatures rising across the U.S. in the first full week of summer, heat illness has become a growing workplace safety and health concern. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that environmental heat exposure claimed the lives of 36 workers in 2021, with an average of 43 workers dying each year from 2011-2021 from environmental heat.
Gauging the actual number of fatalities related to heat illness can be difficult as death investigations often cite other causes of death when heat illness is involved, OSHA states.
Still, the agency has put out a page online at www.osha.gov/heat to help employers and employees protect themselves and each other from heat illness. The Heat Illness Prevention campaign outlines employer responsibilities, information for workers and other resources.
For employers, the basic information involves knowing what heat hazards exist and planning ahead to provide water, rest and shade.
Some of the work conditions that can cause excessive heat include:
- Outdoor work in warm weather.
- Heat sources such as ovens, fires, or hot tar.
- Strenuous physical activity.
- Heavy or non-breathable work clothes.
Anyone enjoying the outdoors would be wise to remember that the grill can get hot, working outdoors — especially yard work — can get too hot, and any heavy, non-breathable clothes can overheat someone faster.
A good example is the Highlands County Fire Rescue department. The local agency has their own respite truck — Rehab 1 — with shade tents, chairs, canvas ground covers, water, ice and coolers, snacks, fans, medical equipment and other supplies to fight heat exhaustion.
Highlands County officials said the policy is to have firefighters come off fighting a blaze if they have any bad signs of blood pressure, respiration, pulse, temperature, carbon-dioxide levels and cardiac rhythm disturbances. Each crew member gets a minimum of rest and relief before being evaluated to go back onto the scene, county officials said.
Employees, OSHA states, have the right to speak up about hazards without fear of retaliation, request an OSHA inspection and speak with inspectors, report an injury or illness — including getting copies of medical records from the employer — and view the results of workplace examinations.