SEBRING — While most people love the crack, pop and colors of fireworks on the Fourth of July, however, many animals are terrified of them. The loud noises, lights and shouts from the crowds can cause animals to be very scared and unpredictable.
Highlands County Animal Services Lt. Clay Kinslow suggests that pets, in particular dogs, be left at home and kept from celebrations with fireworks. He said unless the pet owner is 100% sure the animal is not affected by the noise, they should not be brought. A dog who is scared can “slip its collar” and possibly bite someone.
“Everybody should be mindful of that for that one day, people need to keep their pets confined,” Kinslow said about Independence Day. “Keep dogs on a leash or in a fenced-in area. Animals can react very differently than usual around fireworks.”
Kinslow also said collars with identification tags should be worn, especially on July 4 because fireworks can cause dogs to bolt. Microchipping is fast, easy and a cheap way to help return a dog to its owner if it gets out. Animal Services will microchip animals for $10 and no appointment is necessary.
“Every year we have several dogs go missing on that date,” Kinslow said. “Sometimes the owners are found; sometimes they are not.”
Pet owners should be there to comfort their animals during the fireworks, according to Kinslow. There are many products sold that may or may not help, such as the Thundershirts, a compression clothing item that is supposed to comfort dogs during thunderstorms.
Kinslow said these types of products are met with mixed results. He has a dog that it does not work for but others, he says, swear by it.
“The compression shirts are not that expensive, so it’s not a terrible waste of money if it doesn’t work,” he said.
There are several over-the-counter remedies and, if all else fails, there are medications a veterinarian can prescribe for severe anxiety. A veterinarian should be consulted before giving medications to any animal.
On the website, allpetnews.com, they suggest finding a comfortable place for Fido with soft blankets and chewy toys to keep him busy. The American Kennel Club site says a crate can also be used if that’s where the animal feels comfortable. The AKC also said to keep animals away from windows where they can see/hear the fireworks.
Many experts also recommend using a television, or some other form of white noise to soften the booms of the rocket’s red glare. AKC and others recommend walking dogs before the fireworks start so they do not have to go out when they are being launched.
Despite coronavirus, Highlands County will have fireworks, with social distancing in mind, of course.
Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District will be hosting a fireworks show at 9 p.m. today but has decided to cancel its Independence Day festivities during the day.
Lake Placid will host its annual show at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July from the Lake June Ball Fields.
The City of Sebring will also be firing off pyrotechnics at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July from a barge at City Pier over Lake Jackson.
Avon Park will follow suit with fireworks being set off at 9 p.m. over Lake Verona of July 4.
Highlands Lakeside Threatre, at 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring, will be hosting its traditional Patriotic Revue with limited capacity. The shows will start at 11 a.m. and run on the hour until 3 p.m. The performances last about a half hour.