It is no wonder the USPS is losing money. Over 60 years ago Congress approved reduced rates for non-profit (charitable) organizations. There are many more non-profits today.
In January 2020 I decided to track requests to me through Aug. 15. I have received requests from 87 different non-profits. All have sent more than one request. I have received 233 requests. One non-profit has sent me 12 requests. Nine non-profits have sent me name and address labels. To date, I have received 1,201 address labels, 808 from one non-profit, 293 from another. At a savings of five cents per mailing, 233 mailings cost the USPS $11.55. Not much — unless you multiply it by several millions.
Businesses that imprint the routing code on envelopes also receive a discount. When I remit a payment in an envelope with their name, address and routing code, I still have to pay the full amount.
It is time for Congress to level the playing field. No discounts! The USPS is essential to the American people. Take the politics away from the USPS!
Phyllis Taylor
Sebring