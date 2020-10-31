Today is Halloween.
Normally, Halloween falling on a Saturday — a Saturday with a full moon, even! — would be cause of extra celebration.
Then the new coronavirus changed everything, and Halloween isn’t the only celebration affected. COVID-19 will change how and if families gather for Thanksgiving, and it will change how we celebrate Christmas this year as well.
Already, some communities, like Avon Park, have canceled their planned Christmas parades. For the first time in 160 years, Santa will not hold court in Macy’s department stores, which started the tradition of having children sit on Santa’s lap and assure the Jolly Old Elf that they’d all be good little boys and girls and should definitely get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. That tradition doesn’t fit with the requirements of social distancing.
Yet some holiday activities are pressing on, in an attempt to maintain some aspects of normality in this most abnormal of times.
No area communities in Highlands County have officially banned trick-or-treating, although we expect the number of trick-or-treaters will be down, as will the number of homes with their inviting porch lights turned on.
One thing these events have in common is they’re suggesting people wear masks. There is strong evidence masks save lives and decrease the prevalence of COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials continue to stress, there is a strong correlation between reported mask use and observed COVID symptoms. The correlation fits with the best science we now have.
There are echoes in this of how Halloween began, long ago back in Celtic lands, when it was called Samhain, and then later, All Hallows Eve. People then wore masks and costumes in order to disguise themselves from evil spirits who might mean them harm.
Like many other old celebrations that voyaged to America, Halloween became domesticated along the way. Now people wear masks at Halloween for fun. So, it is ironic that a new threat — a threat recognized by science rather than superstition — has people again wearing masks, not for fun, but for safety.
Which brings us to how we will celebrate Halloween this year. Many families will likely stay home and perhaps gather around the TV for some scary movies. Some, however, will venture out, and that means putting safety first.
There are the usual safety tips, such as wearing reflecting clothing, watching out for traffic, and not eating any candy that doesn’t come wrapped.
But this year those precautions come with concerns about washing your hands, keeping your distance from others, and, of course, wearing a mask.
You may want to simply avoid informal holiday parties that involve lots of people and lots of eating and drinking. Such parties have turned into potent superspreaders for COVID.
If we keep COVID precautions in mind, we can celebrate the holiday while keeping the scares merely fictional.
An editorial from The Decatur Daily and The TimesDaily, Alabama.