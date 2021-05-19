Keep the shade along the trail
I saw in today’s ‘[Highlands] News-Sun’ that a hearing before two county advisory boards for a commercial development was conducted recently. The subject was a commercial development along a part of the Hammock Road Trail.
This asphalt walking/running/bicycle trail along Hammock Road is one of the nicest we have in Highlands County. It is listed on several trail websites. I wrote a review on one website.
I have walked this trail in part and in full more than a few times. Much of it is shaded.
I see that only three entrances will be allowed, so vehicular traffic should be kept to a minimum. However, I would hope that provisions will be made to keep shade trees along the part of the trail to be developed. The shade is one of the features that appeals to me and, I am certain, I am not the only walker/runner/cyclist who has that thought.
Bill Pollard
Avon Park