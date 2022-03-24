SEBRING — A cold front was forecast to arrive at our doorsteps overnight Wednesday, leaving potentially strong storms throughout the day. The same cold front that affected the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana, and thankfully weakened, is due about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to meteorologist Rodney Wynn of the National Weather Service.
The forecaster said today will be a “wet and dreary day.” From 10 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon will be a “washout” with strong storms. After sunset, Wynn believes the rain will taper off.
There is marginal chance of severe thunderstorms. Winds will be from northwest to southeast about 50-60 mph. Small hail is possible. There is a marginal risk of a tornado.
Localized flooding is possible but unlikely as the county has not seen much rain yet this spring. Wynn said the land should be able to absorb it well.
By Friday, the storms will be a memory. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal with daytime highs in the mid-70’s.
For updates, visit National Weather Service at weather.gov. Or sign up for Highlands County Emergency Alert Program by creating a free account at member.everbridge.net then click the sign up button.