SEBRING — Public safety officials want you to know that roadway safety doesn’t end when you pull off the road into a parking lot.
In fact, they advise you to heighten your alertness level from the moment you search for a parking space to the second you leave the lot.
Parking lots will fill up this time of year with shoppers and those attending nearby holiday events. The only available parking spaces may sit far from shopping center exits, sometimes in poorly-lit areas. Daylight Saving Time has ended, the sun will set earlier and parking lots will get dark earlier.
What follows is a compilation of tips from the Florida Highway Patrol, the National Safety Council and OffDutyOfficers.com.
Look aroundTo make sure you don’t crash into something or someone, drive slowly, use directional signals and anticipate the actions of other drivers.
Obey stop signs and no-parking signs. Stay in lanes, and avoid cutting across lots.
When backing out, be mindful of vehicles and pedestrians, especially small children and parents with baby strollers. Make sure to do a 360-degree walk-around to ensure you don’t hit any low-lying objects.
Don’t rely completely on technology, such as backup cameras or alerts. Also turn around, look over your shoulder and use your mirrors.
It’s always easier to leave a spot nose-first. Pull through to the adjoining spot on arrival whenever possible, if it works with the flow of traffic.
Bright lightsYou may arrive when it’s daylight, but in the shorter winter days, the sun goes down earlier and quicker. Pick spots that are well-lit and close to stores where you will be shopping.
If forced to the far reaches of a lot – or beyond it – seek a well-lit spot and pathway near a well-traveled roadway.
Always lock your doors, whether in the car or outside it. Go with another person or walk with/near other safe-looking people.
Be wary of parking garages. You might find a spot near the stairs or elevator, but they
Bearing giftsIf shopping alone and leaving at night — particularly with several bags and bundles — you might ask a security officer to accompany you to your car. Most malls will provide this service.
You may consider making several trips, although a thief who is watching might take note of which car is yours and attempt to break in. Use your discretion.
Always stow purchases out of sight in the trunk or below seat level with something on top of them to hide them from thieves. Save expensive purchases for last, letting you head straight home.
Make sure none of the purchases block your view. If transporting a tree or other large cargo, make sure you can tie it down properly and securely.
Be alertStay off your phone while walking in the parking lot. Robbers and assailants look for distracted people. Look behind nearby cars, underneath your car or in the backseat for muggers or kidnappers waiting for you.
If a van is parked with the sliding door next to your car, get in the other side of your car, or seek help.
Have your keys ready when you approach your vehicle, letting you get in and lock doors behind you as quickly as you can.
Christmas stalkerIf you think you are being followed, don’t drive home. That will tell someone where you live.
Stay calm to help you think clearly and stay in control. Flash your lights and sound your horn to attract attention to you and the one following you.
Drive to a safe location, like a law enforcement station. Do not leave this safe location until you’re sure your follower is gone.