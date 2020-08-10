There is no good reason for parents not to immunize their children.
Any year but especially this year.
There is no immunization for COVID-19. Not yet anyway. But there are plenty of immunizations for other illnesses and diseases to protect the inoculated and the people they meet.
Like wearing a mask protects others, childhood immunizations protect us all.
It is simply irresponsible for parents to refuse immunizations.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month.
With schools scheduled to return next week and in coming weeks, and with many families opting to send children to the classrooms, parents of school-aged children need to think about the required school vaccinations.
Safe and effective vaccines are available to protect adults and children alike against potentially life-threatening diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, shingles, measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chicken pox).
Students born on or after Jan. 1, 2002 and entering the seventh grade need proof of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster, health officials said.
Every child in a Florida school system (kindergarten-12th grade), attending a child-care facility or a student of any age entering a Florida school for the first time is required by law to have a Florida Certification
of Immunization, Form DH 680.
To be fair, and accurate, there are a few — very few — medical exceptions for immunizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
All states allow for medical exemptions for vulnerable children that might be more susceptible to serious side effects or reactions.
As we’ve seen in recent months, science is not the friend of conspiracy theorists – though science certainly doesn’t stop people from persistently believing conspiracy theories.
There is no science whatsoever to support outlandish claims that vaccines are somehow related to infant mortality, autism or other conditions.
Immunizations are safe.
Everyone should be immunized.
An editorial from the Valdosta Daily Times, Georgia.