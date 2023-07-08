Everyone has heard the phrase, “It’s 100 degrees in the shade.” The saying means it’s hot ... really hot out. This week, the saying is actually accurate. With heat advisories throughout Florida, it is important to know, heat can cause illness, permanent disability and even death through heat exhaustion and heat stroke, respectively. Knowing the symptoms could save a life.

According to Accuweather, temperatures today will reach 90 degrees with a RealFeel of 102 degrees and will feel like 97 in the shade. RealFeel is the term used to describe what the temperature and humidity combined feels like.

