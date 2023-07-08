Everyone has heard the phrase, “It’s 100 degrees in the shade.” The saying means it’s hot ... really hot out. This week, the saying is actually accurate. With heat advisories throughout Florida, it is important to know, heat can cause illness, permanent disability and even death through heat exhaustion and heat stroke, respectively. Knowing the symptoms could save a life.
According to Accuweather, temperatures today will reach 90 degrees with a RealFeel of 102 degrees and will feel like 97 in the shade. RealFeel is the term used to describe what the temperature and humidity combined feels like.
The hot temps will continue for a bit. Sunday is forecast to be even hotter with a temperature of 94, RealFeel of 109 and will feel like 101 in the shade. On Sunday, the UV index is “extreme” at 11 and listed as a 12 in the following days. Record temperatures have been reported in counties surrounding Highlands by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration over the holiday week.
Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley, AdventHealth Emergency Department director for Highlands County and Wauchula, said she is seeing more heat-related illnesses this summer than last year. She shared the signs and symptoms of heat sickness and ways to prevent it.
Heat exhaustion is less severe than heat stroke but can be a precursor to it, if not treated. With heat exhaustion, victims can feel hot, have an increased temperature, nausea and possible vomiting. Dizziness and feeling weak can also be symptoms. Heat exhaustion is often associated with a headache and a raised heart rate.
“The key is that you’re still sweating, that’s important,” Hutto-Selley said.
The other important difference, there is not an altered mental state present with heat stroke. If you think you have heat exhaustion, treatment is available. Take off excess clothing like layers and find shade or, better yet, air conditioning. Cold packs on the neck, armpits and groin will help bring down a temperature. If you are not vomiting, start oral hydration.
Heat stroke is often times called “sun stroke” and can be life threatening. Hutto-Selley said heat stroke is divided into two groups, exertional and non-exertional. Playing sports, working in the sun and generally being active in the sun are examples of the former classification.
Non-exertional heat stroke affects those who may not be active but are being exposed to the heat. While anyone can get sick from the heat, Hutto-Selley said infants and toddlers, the elderly and those who are non-verbal are especially at risk. They cannot tell you if they are too hot. In addition, be careful they aren’t over- or under-clothed. Other people may not feel too hot because they are in the water but they are still being exposed to the heat.
If heat stroke is not treated, it can lead to death from multi-organ dysfunction, Hutto-Selley said.
“The big thing with heat stroke, once you get to that, the two big things is an altered mental status, and then you’ve stopped sweating,” Hutto-Selley warned.
Other symptoms to watch for include muscle cramps, increased heart rate, temperature and respirations and decreased urine output. The emergency room staff will try to lower the body temperature with ice and IV fluids.
UV indexes range from “high” to “extreme”. It is important to wear sunscreen that is water/sweat proof for everyone. Clothing, hats and bathing suits are often SPF inherent. Check labels carefully.
Reapply as the directions say, Hutto-Selley said. The doctor recommends staying hydrated and uses powdered electrolytes that can be added to refillable water bottles. On a recent trip, she discovered there are more bottle refill stations where travelers frequent. The powdered electrolytes eliminate the need to take a cooler filled with water bottles.
NOAA offers some tips to stay cool in the heat:
- When working in the heat, such as construction, work in the earliest part of the morning, take a lunch indoors during the hottest part of the day and finish late in the evening.
- Wear light colored, lightweight clothing.
- Bring water bottles or a refillable bottle with hydration packets.
- Stay away from alcoholic beverages.
- Use sunscreen and reapply according to the instructions.
- Do not use a lip gloss in the sun, use a lip balm with an SPF in it.
Don’t forget often overlooked spots for sunscreen, such as ears and feet.