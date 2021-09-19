SEBRING — Tonya Kahn wants to serve great coffee and have repeat customers at Sweetwater Coffee Co. She also wants the new coffee shop to have something else and that is a vibe.
“We wanted it to be intimate, darker and a cool place,” she said. “We wanted it to feel like a hug in here, it kind of does. It feels very cozy in here. That was the goal.”
Sweetwater Coffee Co. is open seven days a week. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is at 112 N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring. The telephone number is 863-304-8975.
Kahn owns the business with Stephanie Nelson. They also own Organically Local across the street from the coffee shop.
Kahn said that people had asked them about coffee. She explained that they had already expanded Organically Local and wouldn’t be able to have any more space there. In order to add coffee they would have had to move.
“We’re kind of settled there, comfortable there,” she said. “We love Ridgewood.
“We love the other businesses here ...,” she added. “We’re very supportive of each other. I wanted to continue to be on Ridgewood. I didn’t want to have to move.”
Both iced and hot coffee are available and the choices include regular, latte, macchiato, cappuccino, chai tea and Americano.
Boba tea, which Kahn says is popular among young people, has been selling well. The coffee shop offers matcha, Thai, milk and taro.
Other drinks include hot tea, chocolate milk, orange juice. bottled water, almond milk and oat milk.
The coffee shop at some point will offer bagels and other light items such as avocado toast.
Kahn said there are so many coffee drinks on the market with interesting names that people might not know what they are getting. Sometimes that can be disappointing.
“I wanted a coffee shop where everybody loved their coffee,” she said. “I will keep trying until I get your coffee right. I never want anybody to leave dissatisfied.”
Some events are being discussed to be held there. One would be an acoustics night with someone playing a guitar and singing “quiet, coffee-shop-type music,” Kahn said. Another would be a family night involving board games.
Sweetwater opened with six tables and Kahn said she was planning to add a couple of more. She noted there is room for between 20 and 30 people.
The grand opening was on Sept. 6. Kahn said the response from the public has been “amazing.”
A fourth-generation native of Highlands County, Kahn said she named the place after a citrus grove, which she noted is “one of our oldest groves,” on State Road 66. Her family is well-known in the citrus industry.